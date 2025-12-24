Economic Calendar
EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change
|High
|-1.274 M
|2.123 M
|
-1.812 M
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-1.190 M
|
-1.274 M
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies.
EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.
The report is compiled based on data submitted by all companies, which can store at least 1000 barrels of crude oil. They include:
- All pipeline companies (local and state), including interstate, domestic and local pipelines
- Crude oil producers (oil companies)
- Terminal operators
- Crude oil storers (except refineries)
- Companies transporting Alaskan crude oil by water in other states and the District of Columbia
Increase of US crude oil stocks can indicate a decrease in demand for crude oil or increase in production. Such an increase negatively affects global oils prices, though it is a short-term effect. A downward trend is only formed in the market if crude oil stocks increase steadily for several weeks in a row.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites