University of Michigan United States Consumer Expectations

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
University of Michigan
Sector:
Consumer
Medium 54.6 55.0
55.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
52.6
54.6
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
University of Michigan Consumer Expectations demonstrate how US consumers estimate their financial and economic prospects for the next 12 months. The index is calculated monthly based on a telephone survey of at least 500 US households, which the University of Michigan conducts to calculate five different indices, including this one.

Respondents are polled to express their opinion on the following questions:

  • Whether respondents estimate their families' financial conditions to become better or worse a year from now
  • Whether business conditions in the next 12 months will become better or worse
  • - Whether respondents expect stability or growth of unemployment or depression.

Answers to these questions are calculated as follows: the percentage of negative values is subtracted from positive ones, and 100 is added to the resulting value. The resulting values ​​are added up and divided by 4.1134 (the benchmark value), after which 2 (the correction constant for the sample composition) is added to the resulting figure.

The University of Michigan Consumer Expectations index allows evaluating how US households plan their life for the next few years. Bureau of Economic Analysis of the US Department of Commerce includes it in the index of leading indicators, which is the confirmation of the index representativeness and importance.

Lower readings may be a consequence of unfavorable current conditions and also predict a decline in future consumer activity: people may begin to spend less and save more, thus withdrawing money from active economy. Higher readings indicate that people are confident in the economy health and suggest that the consumer activity will be preserved. This may affect US dollar quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "University of Michigan United States Consumer Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
54.6
55.0
55.0
Dec 2025 prelim.
55.0
52.9
51.0
Nov 2025
51.0
49.0
49.0
Nov 2025 prelim.
49.0
47.1
50.3
Oct 2025
50.3
51.2
51.2
Oct 2025 prelim.
51.2
49.8
51.7
Sep 2025
51.7
51.8
51.8
Sep 2025 prelim.
51.8
55.1
55.9
Aug 2025
55.9
57.2
57.2
Aug 2025 prelim.
57.2
56.5
57.7
Jul 2025
57.7
58.6
58.6
Jul 2025 prelim.
58.6
60.3
58.1
Jun 2025
58.1
58.4
58.4
Jun 2025 prelim.
58.4
47.1
47.9
May 2025
47.9
46.5
46.5
May 2025 prelim.
46.5
52.2
47.3
Apr 2025
47.3
47.2
47.2
Apr 2025 prelim.
47.2
57.8
52.6
Mar 2025
52.6
54.2
54.2
Mar 2025 prelim.
54.2
65.5
64.0
Feb 2025
64.0
67.3
67.3
Feb 2025 prelim.
67.3
67.5
69.3
Jan 2025
69.3
70.2
70.2
Jan 2025 prelim.
70.2
71.4
73.3
Dec 2024
73.3
71.6
71.6
Dec 2024 prelim.
71.6
71.5
76.9
Nov 2024
76.9
78.5
78.5
Nov 2024 prelim.
78.5
73.0
74.1
Oct 2024
74.1
72.9
72.9
Oct 2024 prelim.
72.9
74.9
74.4
Sep 2024
74.4
73.0
73.0
Sep 2024 prelim.
73.0
72.7
72.1
Aug 2024
72.1
72.1
72.1
Aug 2024 prelim.
72.1
68.7
68.8
Jul 2024
68.8
67.2
67.2
Jul 2024 prelim.
67.2
75.9
69.6
Jun 2024
69.6
67.6
67.6
Jun 2024 prelim.
67.6
68.7
68.8
May 2024
68.8
66.5
66.5
May 2024 prelim.
66.5
74.5
76.0
Apr 2024
76.0
77.0
77.0
Apr 2024 prelim.
77.0
76.4
77.4
Mar 2024
77.4
74.6
74.6
Mar 2024 prelim.
74.6
74.5
75.2
Feb 2024
75.2
78.4
78.4
Feb 2024 prelim.
78.4
77.5
77.1
Jan 2024
77.1
75.9
75.9
Jan 2024 prelim.
75.9
71.4
67.4
Dec 2023
67.4
66.4
66.4
Dec 2023 prelim.
66.4
58.0
56.8
