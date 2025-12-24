GDP Price Index q/q shows changes in the prices for goods and services included in GDP calculation in one quarter compared to the previous quarter.

This is an indicator of inflation, which allows assessing the dependence of GDP change on changes in prices over the current period. Adjustment for inflation in GDP calculation allows making a correct estimate of real changes in the production of goods and services. Values of the current and previous period cannot be correctly compared without this index.

The index is calculated as the ratio of nominal GDP (expressed in current year's market prices) to real GDP (in base 2009 year price) multiplied by 100.

The GDP Price Index differs from other popular indexes reflecting the inflation rate (for example CPI) in the following points:

In addition to consumer spending, the GDP Price Index includes government and business investment.

CPI is calculated based on a static consumer basket of the base year, while the GDP Price Index is not tied to a fixed list of manufactured goods and services. Instead, it takes into account everything produced in the country during the given period. Changes in the consumption structure or emergence of new positions are automatically reflected in the index calculation.

In comparison to CPI, the GDP Price Index does not take into account changes in prices for imported goods.

Unlike monthly price indexes, the GDP Price Index is calculated quarterly.

GDP Price Index growth indicates an increase of inflation as a rule. This may affect dollar quotes positively.

