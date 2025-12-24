The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Imports Change Indicator shows whether the imports of crude oil in the past week increased or decreased.

The indicator is included in the weekly report of the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.

EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.

Data on crude oil imports are submitted by all oil consignees importing crude oil to the following territories:

50 states and the District of Columbia

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam and other US territories

Foreign trade zones located in 50 states and the District of Columbia

From Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam and other US territories to 50 states and the District of Columbia

Changes in crude oil imports characterize demand for crude oil and petroleum products. The index can affect crude oil quotes, but this volatility is usually short-term and insignificant. The indicator is interpreted in combination with other oil market indicators of greater significance.

Last values: