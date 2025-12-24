Economic Calendar
EIA United States Crude Oil Imports Change
|Low
|-0.719 M
|-1.862 M
|
0.212 M
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.548 M
|
-0.719 M
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Imports Change Indicator shows whether the imports of crude oil in the past week increased or decreased.
The indicator is included in the weekly report of the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.
EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.
Data on crude oil imports are submitted by all oil consignees importing crude oil to the following territories:
- 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam and other US territories
- Foreign trade zones located in 50 states and the District of Columbia
- From Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam and other US territories to 50 states and the District of Columbia
Changes in crude oil imports characterize demand for crude oil and petroleum products. The index can affect crude oil quotes, but this volatility is usually short-term and insignificant. The indicator is interpreted in combination with other oil market indicators of greater significance.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "EIA United States Crude Oil Imports Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites