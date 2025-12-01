Economic calendar and indicators of the United Kingdom

CalendarSections

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.7% 1 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 4.8% Aug 2025 4.7% Monthly
CPI m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 0.3% Monthly
BoE Interest Rate Decision 4.00% 4.00%
Trade Balance £​-22.244 B Jul 2025 £​-22.156 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, GBP, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, GBP, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 07:00, GBP, Nationwide HPI m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.3%
2025.12.29 07:00, GBP, Nationwide HPI y/y, Forecast: 1.9%, Previous: 1.8%
2025.12.29 20:30, GBP, CFTC GBP Non-Commercial Net Positions
2026.01.01 00:00, GBP, New Year's Day

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction 4.613% 4.608%
30-Year Treasury Gilt Auction 5.476% 5.104%
5-Year Treasury Gilt Auction 4.093% 3.855%
CFTC GBP Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP 3m/3m 0.2% Jul 2025 0.3% Monthly
GDP m/m 0.0% Jul 2025 0.4% Monthly
GDP q/q 0.7% 1 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
GDP y/y 1.3% 1 Q 2025 1.5% Quarterly
NIESR GDP Estimate -0.1% Nov 2025 -0.1% Monthly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Average Weekly Earnings, Regular Pay y/y 4.7% Aug 2025 4.8% Monthly
Average Weekly Earnings, Total Pay y/y 5.0% Aug 2025 4.8% Monthly
Claimant Count Change 25.7 K Sep 2025 -2.0 K Monthly
Employment Change 3-months 91 K Aug 2025 232 K Monthly
Labour Productivity q/q 0.7% 4 Q 2024 -1.1% Quarterly
Labour Productivity y/y -0.8% 4 Q 2024 -2.3% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 4.8% Aug 2025 4.7% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
BoE Inflation Expectations 3.0% 2.7%
CPI 139.3 Sep 2025 139.3 Monthly
CPI m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 0.3% Monthly
CPI y/y 3.8% Sep 2025 3.8% Monthly
CPIH 138.9 Sep 2025 138.9 Monthly
CPIH m/m 0.1% Sep 2025 0.3% Monthly
CPIH y/y 4.1% Sep 2025 4.1% Monthly
Core CPI m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 0.3% Monthly
Core CPI y/y 3.5% Sep 2025 3.6% Monthly
Core PPI Output m/m 0.1% Sep 2025 0.0% Monthly
Core PPI Output y/y 3.6% Sep 2025 1.5% Monthly
Core RPI m/m -0.4% Sep 2025 0.4% Monthly
Core RPI y/y 4.4% Sep 2025 4.4% Monthly
PPI Input m/m -0.1% Sep 2025 0.1% Monthly
PPI Input y/y 0.8% Sep 2025 -1.5% Monthly
PPI Output m/m 0.0% Sep 2025 0.1% Monthly
PPI Output y/y 3.4% Sep 2025 0.1% Monthly
RPI m/m -0.4% Sep 2025 0.4% Monthly
RPI y/y 4.5% Sep 2025 4.6% Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q £​-16.118 B 2 Q 2025 £​-4.909 B Quarterly
BoE Interest Rate Decision 4.00% 4.00%
BoE M4 Money Supply m/m -0.2% Oct 2025 0.6% Monthly
BoE MPC Vote Cut 5 4
BoE MPC Vote Hike 0 0
BoE MPC Vote Unchanged 4 5
BoE QE Total £​875 B £​895 B
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account £​-18.099 B 3 Q 2024 £​-24.002 B Quarterly
Trade Balance £​-22.244 B Jul 2025 £​-22.156 B Monthly
Trade Balance Non-EU £​-10.158 B Jul 2025 £​-10.783 B Monthly
Government Last Reference Previous Frequency
Public Sector Net Borrowing £​20.246 B Sep 2025 £​15.318 B Monthly
Public Sector Net Cash Requirement £​-10.862 B Sep 2025 £​10.201 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Business Investment q/q 3.9% 1 Q 2025 -3.2% Quarterly
Business Investment y/y 6.1% 1 Q 2025 -0.7% Quarterly
Construction Output m/m 0.2% Jul 2025 0.3% Monthly
Construction Output y/y 2.4% Jul 2025 1.5% Monthly
Industrial Production m/m -0.9% Jul 2025 0.7% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y 0.1% Jul 2025 0.2% Monthly
Manufacturing Production m/m -1.3% Jul 2025 0.5% Monthly
Manufacturing Production y/y 0.2% Jul 2025 0.0% Monthly
New Car Registrations m/m N/D Nov 2025 -53.7% Monthly
New Car Registrations y/y N/D Nov 2025 0.5% Monthly
S&P Global/CIPS All Sector PMI 49.5 Oct 2019 48.8 Monthly
S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI N/D Dec 2025 51.2 Monthly
S&P Global/CIPS Construction PMI 39.4 Nov 2025 44.1 Monthly
S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI N/D Dec 2025 50.2 Monthly
S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI N/D Dec 2025 51.3 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
BRC Retail Sales y/y 6.5% Dec 2022 4.1% Monthly
BoE Consumer Credit m/m £​1.119 B Oct 2025 £​1.398 B Monthly
BoE Net Lending to Individuals m/m £​5.392 B Oct 2025 £​6.621 B Monthly
Core Retail Sales m/m 0.6% Sep 2025 1.0% Monthly
Core Retail Sales y/y 2.3% Sep 2025 1.3% Monthly
GfK Consumer Confidence -17 Dec 2025 -19 Monthly
Index of Services 0.4% Jul 2025 0.4% Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 0.5% Sep 2025 0.6% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 1.5% Sep 2025 0.7% Monthly
Housing Last Reference Previous Frequency
BoE Mortgage Approvals 65.018 K Oct 2025 65.647 K Monthly
BoE Mortgage Lending m/m £​4.273 B Oct 2025 £​5.223 B Monthly
HPI y/y 2.6% Sep 2025 3.1% Monthly
Halifax HPI m/m N/D Nov 2025 0.6% Monthly
Halifax HPI y/y N/D Nov 2025 1.9% Monthly
Nationwide HPI m/m 0.3% Nov 2025 0.2% Monthly
Nationwide HPI y/y 1.8% Nov 2025 2.4% Monthly
RICS House Price Balance -16.0% Nov 2025 -19.0% Monthly
UK Finance Mortgage Approvals 38.779 K Dec 2018 39.205 K Monthly