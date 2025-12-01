Economic Calendar
Economic calendar and indicators of the United Kingdom
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.7%
|1 Q 2025
|0.1%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.8%
|Aug 2025
|4.7%
|Monthly
|CPI m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|BoE Interest Rate Decision
|4.00%
|4.00%
|Trade Balance
|£-22.244 B
|Jul 2025
|£-22.156 B
|Monthly
Economic Calendar
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, GBP, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, GBP, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 07:00, GBP, Nationwide HPI m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.3%
2025.12.29 07:00, GBP, Nationwide HPI y/y, Forecast: 1.9%, Previous: 1.8%
2025.12.29 20:30, GBP, CFTC GBP Non-Commercial Net Positions
2026.01.01 00:00, GBP, New Year's Day
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction
|4.613%
|4.608%
|30-Year Treasury Gilt Auction
|5.476%
|5.104%
|5-Year Treasury Gilt Auction
|4.093%
|3.855%
|CFTC GBP Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP 3m/3m
|0.2%
|Jul 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|GDP m/m
|0.0%
|Jul 2025
|0.4%
|Monthly
|GDP q/q
|0.7%
|1 Q 2025
|0.1%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|1.3%
|1 Q 2025
|1.5%
|Quarterly
|NIESR GDP Estimate
|-0.1%
|Nov 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Average Weekly Earnings, Regular Pay y/y
|4.7%
|Aug 2025
|4.8%
|Monthly
|Average Weekly Earnings, Total Pay y/y
|5.0%
|Aug 2025
|4.8%
|Monthly
|Claimant Count Change
|25.7 K
|Sep 2025
|-2.0 K
|Monthly
|Employment Change 3-months
|91 K
|Aug 2025
|232 K
|Monthly
|Labour Productivity q/q
|0.7%
|4 Q 2024
|-1.1%
|Quarterly
|Labour Productivity y/y
|-0.8%
|4 Q 2024
|-2.3%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.8%
|Aug 2025
|4.7%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|BoE Inflation Expectations
|3.0%
|2.7%
|CPI
|139.3
|Sep 2025
|139.3
|Monthly
|CPI m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|3.8%
|Sep 2025
|3.8%
|Monthly
|CPIH
|138.9
|Sep 2025
|138.9
|Monthly
|CPIH m/m
|0.1%
|Sep 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|CPIH y/y
|4.1%
|Sep 2025
|4.1%
|Monthly
|Core CPI m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|Core CPI y/y
|3.5%
|Sep 2025
|3.6%
|Monthly
|Core PPI Output m/m
|0.1%
|Sep 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|Core PPI Output y/y
|3.6%
|Sep 2025
|1.5%
|Monthly
|Core RPI m/m
|-0.4%
|Sep 2025
|0.4%
|Monthly
|Core RPI y/y
|4.4%
|Sep 2025
|4.4%
|Monthly
|PPI Input m/m
|-0.1%
|Sep 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|PPI Input y/y
|0.8%
|Sep 2025
|-1.5%
|Monthly
|PPI Output m/m
|0.0%
|Sep 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|PPI Output y/y
|3.4%
|Sep 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|RPI m/m
|-0.4%
|Sep 2025
|0.4%
|Monthly
|RPI y/y
|4.5%
|Sep 2025
|4.6%
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|BoE Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q
|£-16.118 B
|2 Q 2025
|£-4.909 B
|Quarterly
|BoE Interest Rate Decision
|4.00%
|4.00%
|BoE M4 Money Supply m/m
|-0.2%
|Oct 2025
|0.6%
|Monthly
|BoE MPC Vote Cut
|5
|4
|BoE MPC Vote Hike
|0
|0
|BoE MPC Vote Unchanged
|4
|5
|BoE QE Total
|£875 B
|£895 B
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|£-18.099 B
|3 Q 2024
|£-24.002 B
|Quarterly
|Trade Balance
|£-22.244 B
|Jul 2025
|£-22.156 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance Non-EU
|£-10.158 B
|Jul 2025
|£-10.783 B
|Monthly
|Government
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Public Sector Net Borrowing
|£20.246 B
|Sep 2025
|£15.318 B
|Monthly
|Public Sector Net Cash Requirement
|£-10.862 B
|Sep 2025
|£10.201 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Business Investment q/q
|3.9%
|1 Q 2025
|-3.2%
|Quarterly
|Business Investment y/y
|6.1%
|1 Q 2025
|-0.7%
|Quarterly
|Construction Output m/m
|0.2%
|Jul 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|Construction Output y/y
|2.4%
|Jul 2025
|1.5%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production m/m
|-0.9%
|Jul 2025
|0.7%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|0.1%
|Jul 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Manufacturing Production m/m
|-1.3%
|Jul 2025
|0.5%
|Monthly
|Manufacturing Production y/y
|0.2%
|Jul 2025
|0.0%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-53.7%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.5%
|Monthly
|S&P Global/CIPS All Sector PMI
|49.5
|Oct 2019
|48.8
|Monthly
|S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|51.2
|Monthly
|S&P Global/CIPS Construction PMI
|39.4
|Nov 2025
|44.1
|Monthly
|S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|50.2
|Monthly
|S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|51.3
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|BRC Retail Sales y/y
|6.5%
|Dec 2022
|4.1%
|Monthly
|BoE Consumer Credit m/m
|£1.119 B
|Oct 2025
|£1.398 B
|Monthly
|BoE Net Lending to Individuals m/m
|£5.392 B
|Oct 2025
|£6.621 B
|Monthly
|Core Retail Sales m/m
|0.6%
|Sep 2025
|1.0%
|Monthly
|Core Retail Sales y/y
|2.3%
|Sep 2025
|1.3%
|Monthly
|GfK Consumer Confidence
|-17
|Dec 2025
|-19
|Monthly
|Index of Services
|0.4%
|Jul 2025
|0.4%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|0.5%
|Sep 2025
|0.6%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|1.5%
|Sep 2025
|0.7%
|Monthly
|Housing
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|BoE Mortgage Approvals
|65.018 K
|Oct 2025
|65.647 K
|Monthly
|BoE Mortgage Lending m/m
|£4.273 B
|Oct 2025
|£5.223 B
|Monthly
|HPI y/y
|2.6%
|Sep 2025
|3.1%
|Monthly
|Halifax HPI m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.6%
|Monthly
|Halifax HPI y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|1.9%
|Monthly
|Nationwide HPI m/m
|0.3%
|Nov 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Nationwide HPI y/y
|1.8%
|Nov 2025
|2.4%
|Monthly
|RICS House Price Balance
|-16.0%
|Nov 2025
|-19.0%
|Monthly
|UK Finance Mortgage Approvals
|38.779 K
|Dec 2018
|39.205 K
|Monthly