United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Prices
High N/D 0.1%
0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) m/m shows changes in average prices for a consumer basket of goods and services in the given month compared to the previous one. The index shows how prices change from the consumer perspective. In other words, it allows estimating changes in the cost of living. Food and energy are excluded from the core index calculation due to their high volatility.

Goods and services included in the CPI calculation basket are divided into main groups, such as housing, clothing, transportation, medical care, recreation, education and communications, other goods and services. In turn, these groups are divided into more than 200 categories, which include about 80,000 titles. The index calculation does not include income taxes and investment items (stocks, bonds, insurance policies). Unlike the producer price index, prices for imported goods and excise prices are included in calculation.

Prices for goods and services, based on which the index is calculated, are collected from a monthly survey of approximately 23,000 trade and service companies. The sample is revised from time to time. Also, thousands of families across the country are interviewed. Weights of calculation elements are regularly reviewed. The indicator is calculated in comparison with benchmark prices as of 1982.

The CPI calculation takes into account spendings of urban residents, such as specialists, self-employed citizens, unemployed, officials, pensioners. Farmers, rural population, military personnel and individuals in prisons and psychiatric hospitals are not included in calculation.

The Core Consumer Price Index is often used for evaluating inflation. CPI growth indicates an increase in inflation.

The index is used for the adjustment of wages and social payments. Also, CPI is used for adjusting the income tax structure and in the calculation of real GDP.

CPI growth is seen as positive for dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
0.1%
0.2%
Sep 2025
0.2%
0.3%
Aug 2025
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Jul 2025
0.3%
0.3%
0.2%
Jun 2025
0.2%
0.2%
0.1%
May 2025
0.1%
0.1%
0.2%
Apr 2025
0.2%
0.1%
0.1%
Mar 2025
0.1%
0.3%
0.2%
Feb 2025
0.2%
0.4%
0.4%
Jan 2025
0.4%
0.2%
0.2%
Dec 2024
0.2%
0.3%
0.3%
Nov 2024
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Oct 2024
0.3%
0.4%
0.3%
Sep 2024
0.3%
0.4%
0.3%
Aug 2024
0.3%
0.3%
0.2%
Jul 2024
0.2%
0.2%
0.1%
Jun 2024
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
May 2024
0.2%
0.2%
0.3%
Apr 2024
0.3%
0.3%
0.4%
Mar 2024
0.4%
0.3%
0.4%
Feb 2024
0.4%
0.3%
0.4%
Jan 2024
0.4%
0.2%
0.3%
Dec 2023
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Nov 2023
0.3%
0.3%
0.2%
Oct 2023
0.2%
0.3%
0.3%
Sep 2023
0.3%
0.4%
0.3%
Aug 2023
0.3%
0.4%
0.2%
Jul 2023
0.2%
0.4%
0.2%
Jun 2023
0.2%
0.4%
0.4%
May 2023
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Apr 2023
0.4%
0.5%
0.4%
Mar 2023
0.4%
0.5%
0.5%
Feb 2023
0.5%
0.5%
0.4%
Jan 2023
0.4%
0.5%
0.4%
Dec 2022
0.3%
0.5%
0.2%
Nov 2022
0.2%
0.6%
0.3%
Oct 2022
0.3%
0.6%
0.6%
Sep 2022
0.6%
0.6%
0.6%
Aug 2022
0.6%
0.6%
0.3%
Jul 2022
0.3%
0.6%
0.7%
Jun 2022
0.7%
0.5%
0.6%
May 2022
0.6%
0.5%
0.6%
Apr 2022
0.6%
0.5%
0.3%
Mar 2022
0.3%
0.5%
0.5%
Feb 2022
0.5%
0.5%
0.6%
Jan 2022
0.6%
0.4%
0.6%
Dec 2021
0.6%
0.9%
0.5%
Nov 2021
0.5%
1.0%
0.6%
Oct 2021
0.6%
0.5%
0.2%
Sep 2021
0.2%
0.2%
0.1%
12345
