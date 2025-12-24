CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) q/q

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Sector:
Consumer
Medium 3.5%
2.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Real PCE q/q index reflects changes in prices for durable and non-durable goods and services purchased by US consumers during the reported quarter. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
3.5%
2.5%
3 Q 2025 prelim.
N/D
2.3%
2.5%
2 Q 2025
2.5%
1.6%
1.6%
2 Q 2025 prelim.
1.6%
1.4%
1.4%
2 Q 2025 prelim.
1.4%
0.8%
0.5%
1 Q 2025
0.5%
1.2%
1.2%
1 Q 2025 prelim.
1.2%
1.8%
1.8%
1 Q 2025 prelim.
1.8%
4.1%
4.0%
4 Q 2024
4.0%
4.2%
4.2%
4 Q 2024 prelim.
4.2%
4.2%
4.2%
4 Q 2024 prelim.
4.2%
2.4%
3.7%
3 Q 2024
3.7%
3.5%
3.5%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
3.5%
3.7%
3.7%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
3.7%
1.5%
2.8%
2 Q 2024
2.8%
2.9%
2.9%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
2.9%
2.3%
2.3%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
2.3%
1.7%
1.5%
1 Q 2024
1.5%
2.0%
2.0%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
2.0%
2.5%
2.5%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
2.5%
2.7%
3.3%
4 Q 2023
3.3%
2.2%
3.6%
3 Q 2023
3.6%
3.6%
3.6%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
3.6%
4.0%
4.0%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
4.0%
0.3%
0.8%
2 Q 2023
0.8%
1.7%
1.7%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
1.7%
1.6%
1.6%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
1.6%
4.0%
4.2%
1 Q 2023
4.2%
3.8%
3.8%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
3.8%
3.7%
3.7%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
3.7%
1.2%
1.0%
4 Q 2022
1.0%
1.4%
1.4%
4 Q 2022 prelim.
1.4%
2.1%
2.1%
4 Q 2022 prelim.
2.1%
2.0%
2.3%
3 Q 2022
2.3%
1.7%
1.7%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
1.7%
1.4%
1.4%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
1.4%
1.8%
2.0%
2 Q 2022
2.0%
1.5%
1.5%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
1.5%
1.0%
1.0%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
1.0%
2.5%
1.8%
1 Q 2022
1.8%
3.1%
3.1%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
3.1%
2.7%
2.7%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
2.7%
2.8%
2.5%
4 Q 2021
2.5%
3.1%
3.1%
4 Q 2021 prelim.
3.1%
3.3%
3.3%
4 Q 2021 prelim.
3.3%
1.9%
2.0%
3 Q 2021
2.0%
1.7%
1.7%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
1.7%
1.6%
1.6%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
1.6%
12.2%
12.0%
2 Q 2021
12.0%
11.9%
11.9%
2 Q 2021 prelim.
11.9%
11.8%
11.8%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code