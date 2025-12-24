Consumer Price Index reflects percentage changes in prices of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the specified month compared to the same month a year earlier. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. CPI is one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the US dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.