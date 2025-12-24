CalendarSections

United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)

United States
USD, US dollar
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Prices
Consumer Price Index reflects percentage changes in prices of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the specified month compared to the same month a year earlier. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. CPI is one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the US dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
325.031
324.706
324.368
Sep 2025
324.368
323.364
Aug 2025
323.980
322.956
322.132
Jul 2025
322.132
322.666
321.500
Jun 2025
321.500
320.395
320.580
May 2025
320.580
321.597
320.321
Apr 2025
320.321
319.064
319.615
Mar 2025
319.615
320.416
319.775
Feb 2025
319.775
320.062
319.086
Jan 2025
319.086
318.205
317.603
Dec 2024
317.685
316.943
316.441
Nov 2024
316.441
315.917
315.454
Oct 2024
315.454
315.419
314.686
Sep 2024
314.686
315.550
314.121
Aug 2024
314.121
314.652
313.534
Jul 2024
313.534
314.154
313.049
Jun 2024
313.049
314.124
313.225
May 2024
313.225
313.587
313.207
Apr 2024
313.207
312.582
312.230
Mar 2024
312.230
311.596
311.054
Feb 2024
311.054
310.715
309.685
Jan 2024
309.685
309.960
308.742
Dec 2023
308.850
308.233
307.917
Nov 2023
307.917
308.915
307.619
Oct 2023
307.619
309.017
307.481
Sep 2023
307.481
307.389
306.269
Aug 2023
306.269
305.058
304.348
Jul 2023
304.348
304.108
303.841
Jun 2023
303.841
303.673
303.294
May 2023
303.294
303.700
302.918
Apr 2023
302.918
303.279
301.810
Mar 2023
301.810
302.678
301.648
Feb 2023
301.648
301.214
300.536
Jan 2023
300.536
299.959
298.112
Dec 2022
298.112
300.607
298.349
Nov 2022
298.349
299.563
298.062
Oct 2022
298.062
297.348
296.761
Sep 2022
296.761
295.430
295.620
Aug 2022
295.620
297.231
295.271
Jul 2022
295.271
297.281
295.328
Jun 2022
295.328
293.024
291.474
May 2022
291.474
287.115
288.663
Apr 2022
288.663
289.282
287.708
Mar 2022
287.708
285.778
284.182
Feb 2022
284.182
283.558
281.933
Jan 2022
281.933
281.771
280.126
Dec 2021
280.192
280.513
278.880
Nov 2021
278.880
278.258
276.724
Oct 2021
276.724
275.027
274.138
Sep 2021
274.138
272.431
273.012
1234
