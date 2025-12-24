Economic Calendar
United States Construction Spending m/m
|Medium
|0.2%
|-0.4%
|
0.2%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.0%
|
0.2%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Construction Spending m/m reflects changes in the total value of construction works completed in the United States in the given month compared to the previous month.
The index survey covers construction of new residential and non-residential buildings, as well as reconstruction of existing buildings in private and public sectors. Calculation includes spending on the following types of projects:
- Construction of new buildings and structures
- Alterations, renovation, reconstruction and major replacements (for example, the complete replacement of a roof)
- Installation of engineering systems (plumbing, electrical work, elevators, air-conditioning, etc.)
- Site preparation and arrangement of the territory (roads, parking lots, utility connections, water supply, wharves and docks, gas pipelines, etc.)
- Installation of large industrial equipment not housed in a building, including storage tanks, refrigeration systems, etc.
The calculation takes into account cost of construction materials and cost of labor, of architectural and engineering work, overheads, interest, taxes paid during construction work and contractor's profit.
Construction projects do not include maintenance and repair of existing buildings, costs of production equipment and furniture, well drilling, land acquisition.
The indicator has a minimal direct impact on dollar quotes due to high volatility (seasonal changes, weather influence, etc.). Economists use it for near-term GDP forecast, since investments in construction are included in GDP calculation.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Construction Spending m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
