The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Distillate Fuel Production Change shows the intensity of US refining during the past week. Distillate fuel and oils include one of the fractions produced in conventional distillation operations. It includes several types of diesel fuels and fuel oils. Diesel fuel is used for cars, railway locomotives and farm machinery. Fuel oil is used for heating buildings and for generating electricity.

The indicator is included in the weekly report of the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.

EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.

A change in distillate fuel production characterizes the intensity of US demand for oil products. The seasonal swings of the indicator are high: summer use of distillates as a transportation fuel for agricultural machinery increases the indicator. However, readings have a weak effect on oil prices. Economists analyze them only in conjunction with other oil market indicators of greater significance.

Last values: