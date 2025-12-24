CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Export Price Index y/y

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 3.8% -
3.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
2.6%
3.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Export Price Index y/y reflects changes in prices for goods and services that are produced in and exported from the United States, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The largest part of price data is collected from a survey of US exporters. 25% of goods and services of the basket used for the index calculation are revised twice a year. Such revision allows taking into account the appearance of new goods in the market and the reduction of the relative share of existing goods in the trade turnover. Weights are given to all positions in the index calculation. The index is not seasonally adjusted. That is why analysts normally measure the index changes over several months for a proper interpretation.

The index calculation includes all goods, except for military goods, works of art, used items (including the restored and renovated ones), charitable donations, railway equipment and certain types of imports (custom capital equipment). Cargo and passenger air transportation are included in the index calculation.

Export Price Index is used as a deflator for preparing the national trade statistics. Economists use the index to predict near-term inflation. The index is also used for evaluating the change in the structure of trade flows.

The impact of the index on dollar quotes is associated with inflation evaluation. In general, its growth is seen as positive for the dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Export Price Index y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
3.8%
3.4%
Aug 2025
3.4%
3.2%
2.2%
Jul 2025
2.2%
3.2%
2.8%
Jun 2025
2.8%
0.7%
1.7%
May 2025
1.7%
1.7%
2.0%
Apr 2025
2.0%
3.0%
2.4%
Mar 2025
2.4%
3.3%
2.1%
Feb 2025
2.1%
2.3%
2.7%
Jan 2025
2.7%
2.6%
1.8%
Dec 2024
1.8%
-0.9%
0.8%
Nov 2024
0.8%
2.2%
-0.1%
Oct 2024
-0.1%
-0.2%
-2.1%
Sep 2024
-2.1%
-0.3%
-0.7%
Aug 2024
-0.7%
0.4%
1.4%
Jul 2024
1.4%
-2.2%
0.7%
Jun 2024
0.7%
1.8%
0.6%
May 2024
0.6%
4.0%
-1.0%
Apr 2024
-1.0%
-4.9%
-1.4%
Mar 2024
-1.4%
-1.2%
-1.8%
Feb 2024
-1.8%
1.8%
-2.4%
Jan 2024
-2.4%
-2.1%
-3.2%
Dec 2023
-3.2%
-9.3%
-5.2%
Nov 2023
-5.2%
-7.7%
-4.9%
Oct 2023
-4.9%
-2.9%
-4.1%
Sep 2023
-4.1%
-2.3%
-5.5%
Aug 2023
-5.5%
-7.9%
-7.9%
Jul 2023
-7.9%
-14.1%
-12.0%
Jun 2023
-12.0%
-11.1%
-10.1%
May 2023
-10.1%
-8.1%
-5.9%
Apr 2023
-5.9%
-8.2%
-4.8%
Mar 2023
-4.8%
-4.2%
-0.8%
Feb 2023
-0.8%
-1.2%
2.3%
Jan 2023
2.3%
2.6%
5.0%
Dec 2022
5.0%
5.2%
6.3%
Nov 2022
6.3%
6.4%
6.9%
Oct 2022
6.9%
7.5%
9.5%
Sep 2022
9.5%
7.3%
10.8%
Aug 2022
10.8%
9.6%
13.1%
Jul 2022
13.1%
20.7%
18.2%
Jun 2022
18.2%
21.1%
18.9%
May 2022
18.9%
17.7%
18.0%
Apr 2022
18.0%
21.4%
18.8%
Mar 2022
18.8%
18.2%
16.6%
Feb 2022
16.6%
12.6%
15.1%
Jan 2022
15.1%
12.1%
14.7%
Dec 2021
14.7%
18.1%
18.2%
Nov 2021
18.2%
18.6%
18.0%
Oct 2021
18.0%
16.5%
16.3%
Sep 2021
16.3%
17.8%
16.8%
Aug 2021
16.8%
17.4%
17.2%
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code