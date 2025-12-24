CalendarSections

CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
Medium N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short gold positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The report only includes US futures markets (Chicago and New York Exchanges). So the indicator is a net volume of long gold positions in the United States.

Non-commercial traders open positions NOT for hedging in the futures or options market. This group includes only speculative operations. The same trader can be defined as commercial for trades with some assets and non-commercial with others. This classification is reflected in CFTC reports.

CFTC publishes report on net positions and commitments of traders to help traders and analysts understand the market dynamics. These reports are compiled on the basis of data on positions provided by FCM brokers, clearing companies and currency exchanges. The CFTC analytical department only provides data, but does not provide explanation on why such ratio of positions has formed.

Gold is one of the most popular reserve commodity assets in global markets. Gold quotes often grow amid the fall in dollar quotes: traders tend to prefer gold when they are not sure in the stability of the dollar. Therefore, the growth in the net volume of speculative gold positions may indirectly hint at generally unfavorable conditions in the market. However, since the CFTC report covers a small amount of data (globally), it rarely has a strong impact on gold or dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
266.7 K
23 Sep 2025
266.7 K
266.4 K
16 Sep 2025
266.4 K
261.7 K
9 Sep 2025
261.7 K
249.5 K
2 Sep 2025
249.5 K
214.3 K
26 Aug 2025
214.3 K
212.6 K
19 Aug 2025
212.6 K
229.5 K
12 Aug 2025
229.5 K
237.1 K
5 Aug 2025
237.1 K
223.6 K
29 Jul 2025
223.6 K
253.0 K
22 Jul 2025
253.0 K
213.1 K
15 Jul 2025
213.1 K
203.0 K
8 Jul 2025
203.0 K
202.0 K
1 Jul 2025
202.0 K
195.0 K
24 Jun 2025
195.0 K
200.6 K
17 Jun 2025
200.6 K
187.5 K
10 Jun 2025
187.5 K
187.9 K
3 Jun 2025
187.9 K
174.2 K
27 May 2025
174.2 K
164.0 K
20 May 2025
164.0 K
161.2 K
13 May 2025
161.2 K
162.5 K
6 May 2025
162.5 K
163.3 K
29 Apr 2025
163.3 K
175.4 K
22 Apr 2025
175.4 K
202.2 K
15 Apr 2025
202.2 K
200.7 K
8 Apr 2025
200.7 K
238.4 K
1 Apr 2025
238.4 K
249.8 K
25 Mar 2025
249.8 K
257.9 K
18 Mar 2025
257.9 K
236.1 K
11 Mar 2025
236.1 K
243.3 K
4 Mar 2025
243.3 K
261.6 K
25 Feb 2025
261.6 K
268.7 K
18 Feb 2025
268.7 K
284.5 K
11 Feb 2025
284.5 K
302.5 K
4 Feb 2025
302.5 K
299.4 K
28 Jan 2025
299.4 K
300.8 K
21 Jan 2025
300.8 K
279.4 K
14 Jan 2025
279.4 K
254.9 K
7 Jan 2025
254.9 K
247.6 K
12345678...19
