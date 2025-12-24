CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Average Weekly Hours

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Low 34.3 34.2
34.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
34.2
34.3
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Average Weekly Hours indicator shows the average number of working hours per week for those employed in private non-agricultural US companies.

The indicator calculation only includes individuals employed in the commercial sector of the economy. The calculation is based on a survey of approximately 147,000 companies, which provide around 634,000 jobs across the United States.

Figures are seasonally adjusted to mitigate technical volatility, which is not connected with the economic situation changes.

The calculation takes into account all branches of the production sector and the services sector, including extraction and processing of resources, construction, light and heavy industry (production of durable and non-durable goods is accounted separately), information, financial, educational services, health care, trade, transportation, etc.

The indicator is used to assess the state of the US labor market. It is used in the evaluation of short-term changes in labor force demand and the intensity of production. An increase in Average Weekly Hours is not a separately interpreted indicator. It is evaluated along with the average hourly earnings. Growth of both indicators may indicate a growth in inflation, and can therefore affects dollar quotes positively. If the working hours are reduced and the average wages decreases, this is a disturbing sign for the national economy.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Average Weekly Hours" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
34.3
34.2
34.2
Sep 2025
34.2
34.2
34.2
Aug 2025
34.2
34.2
34.2
Jul 2025
34.3
34.2
34.2
Jun 2025
34.2
34.2
34.3
May 2025
34.3
34.2
34.3
Apr 2025
34.3
34.2
34.3
Mar 2025
34.2
34.1
34.2
Feb 2025
34.1
34.2
34.1
Jan 2025
34.1
34.3
34.2
Dec 2024
34.3
34.3
34.3
Nov 2024
34.3
34.3
34.2
Oct 2024
34.3
34.3
34.3
Sep 2024
34.2
34.3
34.3
Aug 2024
34.3
34.3
34.2
Jul 2024
34.2
34.3
34.3
Jun 2024
34.3
34.3
34.3
May 2024
34.3
34.3
34.3
Apr 2024
34.3
34.3
34.4
Mar 2024
34.4
34.3
34.3
Feb 2024
34.3
34.2
34.2
Jan 2024
34.1
34.3
34.3
Dec 2023
34.3
34.4
34.4
Nov 2023
34.4
34.4
34.3
Oct 2023
34.3
34.4
34.4
Sep 2023
34.4
34.4
34.4
Aug 2023
34.4
34.4
34.3
Jul 2023
34.3
34.4
34.4
Jun 2023
34.4
34.4
34.3
May 2023
34.3
34.5
34.4
Apr 2023
34.4
34.5
34.4
Mar 2023
34.4
34.5
34.5
Feb 2023
34.5
34.5
34.6
Jan 2023
34.7
34.5
34.4
Dec 2022
34.3
34.5
34.4
Nov 2022
34.4
34.5
34.5
Oct 2022
34.5
34.6
34.5
Sep 2022
34.5
34.6
34.5
Aug 2022
34.5
34.6
34.6
Jul 2022
34.6
34.6
34.6
Jun 2022
34.5
34.6
34.5
May 2022
34.6
34.6
34.6
Apr 2022
34.6
34.6
34.6
Mar 2022
34.6
34.6
34.7
Feb 2022
34.7
34.6
34.6
Jan 2022
34.5
34.7
34.7
Dec 2021
34.7
34.7
34.7
Nov 2021
34.8
34.7
34.7
Oct 2021
34.7
34.7
34.8
Sep 2021
34.8
34.7
34.6
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code