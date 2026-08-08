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Economic Calendar

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Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Richmond Manufacturing Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Sector:
Business
Low N/D -4
4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
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Next release Actual Forecast
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Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index displays the business conditions in the fifth US constituency (new orders, backorders, warehousing and supplies) during the reported month compared to the previous one. The Federal Reserve Bank polls about 200 respondents and publishes the results every month. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Richmond Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Jul 2026
N/D
-4
4
Jun 2026
4
11
13
May 2026
13
3
3
Apr 2026
3
-5
0
Mar 2026
0
-17
-10
Feb 2026
-10
-3
-6
Jan 2026
-6
-7
Sep 2025
-17
-6
-7
Aug 2025
-7
-18
-20
Jul 2025
-20
-3
-8
Jun 2025
-7
-7
-9
May 2025
-9
-14
-13
Apr 2025
-13
-10
-4
Mar 2025
-4
1
6
Feb 2025
6
-7
-4
Jan 2025
-4
-12
-10
Dec 2024
-10
-5
-14
Nov 2024
-14
-8
-14
Oct 2024
-14
-19
-21
Sep 2024
-21
-12
-19
Aug 2024
-19
-9
-17
Jul 2024
-17
-5
-10
Jun 2024
-10
-2
0
May 2024
0
-6
-7
Apr 2024
-7
-8
-11
Mar 2024
-11
-5
-5
Feb 2024
-5
-18
-15
Jan 2024
-15
-11
-11
Dec 2023
-11
-3
-5
Nov 2023
-5
-2
3
Oct 2023
3
-3
5
Sep 2023
5
-5
-7
Aug 2023
-7
-7
-9
Jul 2023
-9
-10
-8
Jun 2023
-7
-10
-15
May 2023
-15
-10
-10
Apr 2023
-10
-9
-5
Mar 2023
-5
-7
-16
Feb 2023
-16
-5
-11
Jan 2023
-11
-4
1
Dec 2022
1
-4
-9
Nov 2022
-9
-6
-10
Oct 2022
-10
-2
0
Sep 2022
0
-1
-8
Aug 2022
-8
-9
0
Jul 2022
0
-14
-9
Jun 2022
-19
2
-9
May 2022
-9
14
14
Apr 2022
14
7
13
Mar 2022
13
4
1
12345
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