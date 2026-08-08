Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index displays the business conditions in the fifth US constituency (new orders, backorders, warehousing and supplies) during the reported month compared to the previous one. The Federal Reserve Bank polls about 200 respondents and publishes the results every month. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Richmond Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.