ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Business Activity

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Institute for Supply Management
Sector:
Business
Low N/D 54.3
54.3
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity is one of four diffuse indicators, based on which the Supply Management Institute calculates the Non-Manufacturing PMI. It reflects changes in business activity in the US services sector.

The index calculation is based on data collected from a monthly survey of supply managers from 17 sectors of the US service industry. Respondents estimate whether business activity has decreased, increased or has not changed in the past month. The collected data are processed and compiled to a diffuse index. The index weight in the total PMI calculation is 25%.

The non-manufacturing business activity index reflects conditions of doing business in the country. Index growth indicates an improvement in the economic and financial conditions, as well as increase in the production of services. The service sector contributes much to the country's GDP, therefore business activity growth can be interpreted as a leading indicator of GDP growth and economy expansion.

However, the index generally does not influence dollar quotes directly and is normally interpreted as part of PMI.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Business Activity" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
54.3
54.3
Oct 2025
54.3
49.9
Sep 2025
49.9
55.0
Aug 2025
55.0
54.7
52.6
Jul 2025
52.6
53.5
54.2
Jun 2025
54.2
51.7
50.0
May 2025
50.0
55.2
53.7
Apr 2025
53.7
55.3
55.9
Mar 2025
55.9
55.4
54.4
Feb 2025
54.4
55.4
54.5
Jan 2025
54.5
55.4
58.0
Dec 2024
58.2
55.0
53.7
Nov 2024
53.7
55.0
57.2
Oct 2024
57.2
54.8
59.9
Sep 2024
59.9
55.3
53.3
Aug 2024
53.3
55.6
54.5
Jul 2024
54.5
53.5
49.6
Jun 2024
49.6
60.1
61.2
May 2024
61.2
53.8
50.9
Apr 2024
50.9
56.9
57.4
Mar 2024
57.4
56.7
57.2
Feb 2024
57.2
56.6
55.8
Jan 2024
55.8
57.1
55.8
Dec 2023
56.6
56.5
55.1
Nov 2023
55.1
56.7
54.1
Oct 2023
54.1
56.5
58.8
Sep 2023
58.8
57.2
57.3
Aug 2023
57.3
54.9
57.1
Jul 2023
57.1
57.2
59.2
Jun 2023
59.2
60.0
51.5
May 2023
51.5
58.1
52.0
Apr 2023
52.0
58.6
55.4
Mar 2023
55.4
58.7
56.3
Feb 2023
56.3
58.5
60.4
Jan 2023
60.4
58.3
53.5
Dec 2022
54.7
58.4
64.7
Nov 2022
64.7
58.2
55.7
Oct 2022
55.7
58.8
59.1
Sep 2022
59.1
59.5
60.9
Aug 2022
60.9
60.7
59.9
Jul 2022
59.9
62.1
56.1
Jun 2022
56.1
63.2
54.5
May 2022
54.5
64.1
59.1
Apr 2022
59.1
64.8
55.5
Mar 2022
55.5
65.5
55.1
Feb 2022
55.1
66.2
59.9
Jan 2022
59.9
65.9
68.3
Dec 2021
67.6
64.8
74.6
Nov 2021
74.6
63.9
69.8
Oct 2021
69.8
62.9
62.3
123
