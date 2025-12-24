PCE Price Index y/y demonstrates changes in prices for a fixed basket of consumer goods and services purchased by US residents in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. This indicator is also called "PCE deflator". It takes into account households' actual and imputed spendings on durable and non-durable goods and on services.

The index is benchmarked to a basis of 2009.

The PCE index is included in the US inflation measurement, as its growth is usually accompanied by an increase in prices for goods and services.

In comparison to another US consumer price indicator CPI, the US Fed prefers to use PCE for analyzing economic conditions. It is because the PCE calculation formula allows accounting for the influence of short-term changes in consumer behavior and adjusting the basket, while the consumer basket set and the weights of its elements in CPI calculation are only revised every two years. Therefore, PCE provides a more complete inflation gauge.

The index growth may have a positive effect on the US dollar quotes.

Last values: