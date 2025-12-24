Business Inventories m/m reflect a change in inventories held by manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers across the nation, in the reported month compared to the previous month. The indicator reflects the amount of products available to sell to other businesses and/or end consumers.

Data is calculated based in a survey of retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers about inventory results as of the end of the reported month.

When monitored in parallel with the sales index, the indicator allows forecasting near-term production. Investors use this indicator to forecast future demand for goods. For example, if inventories grow slower than sales, then demand will grow, which can stimulate economic growth. An opposite situation can lead to a slowdown in production.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis uses data in the calculation of GDP and leading economic indicators.

The influence of readings on dollar quotes depends in accompanying indicators (sales, price index, etc.).

