Economic Calendar
United States Business Inventories m/m
|Medium
|0.2%
|0.1%
|
0.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.1%
|
0.2%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Business Inventories m/m reflect a change in inventories held by manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers across the nation, in the reported month compared to the previous month. The indicator reflects the amount of products available to sell to other businesses and/or end consumers.
Data is calculated based in a survey of retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers about inventory results as of the end of the reported month.
When monitored in parallel with the sales index, the indicator allows forecasting near-term production. Investors use this indicator to forecast future demand for goods. For example, if inventories grow slower than sales, then demand will grow, which can stimulate economic growth. An opposite situation can lead to a slowdown in production.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis uses data in the calculation of GDP and leading economic indicators.
The influence of readings on dollar quotes depends in accompanying indicators (sales, price index, etc.).
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Business Inventories m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
