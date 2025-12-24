Economic Calendar
Challenger United Sates Job Cuts
|Low
|N/D
|
153.074 K
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Challenger Job Cuts figures reflect the total number of layoffs reported by employers during the given month. The indicator enables the assessment of the labor market situation. A higher than expected reading is seen as unfavorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as positive.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Challenger United Sates Job Cuts" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites