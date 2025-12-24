CalendarSections

Challenger United Sates Job Cuts

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Challenger, Gray & Christmas
Sector:
Labor
Low N/D
153.074 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Challenger Job Cuts figures reflect the total number of layoffs reported by employers during the given month. The indicator enables the assessment of the labor market situation. A higher than expected reading is seen as unfavorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as positive.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Challenger United Sates Job Cuts" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
153.074 K
Oct 2025
153.074 K
54.064 K
Sep 2025
54.064 K
85.979 K
Aug 2025
85.979 K
62.075 K
Jul 2025
62.075 K
47.999 K
Jun 2025
47.999 K
93.816 K
May 2025
93.816 K
105.441 K
Apr 2025
105.441 K
275.240 K
Mar 2025
275.240 K
172.017 K
Feb 2025
172.017 K
49.795 K
Jan 2025
49.795 K
38.792 K
Dec 2024
38.792 K
57.727 K
Nov 2024
57.727 K
55.597 K
Oct 2024
55.597 K
72.821 K
Sep 2024
72.821 K
75.891 K
Aug 2024
75.891 K
25.885 K
Jul 2024
25.885 K
48.786 K
Jun 2024
48.786 K
63.816 K
May 2024
63.816 K
64.789 K
Apr 2024
64.789 K
90.309 K
Mar 2024
90.309 K
84.638 K
Feb 2024
84.638 K
82.307 K
Jan 2024
82.307 K
34.817 K
Dec 2023
34.817 K
45.510 K
Nov 2023
45.510 K
36.836 K
Oct 2023
36.836 K
47.457 K
Sep 2023
47.457 K
75.151 K
Aug 2023
75.151 K
23.697 K
Jul 2023
23.697 K
40.709 K
Jun 2023
40.709 K
80.089 K
May 2023
80.089 K
66.995 K
Apr 2023
66.995 K
89.703 K
Mar 2023
89.703 K
77.770 K
Feb 2023
77.770 K
102.943 K
Jan 2023
102.943 K
43.651 K
Dec 2022
43.651 K
76.835 K
Nov 2022
76.835 K
33.843 K
Oct 2022
33.843 K
29.989 K
Sep 2022
29.989 K
20.485 K
Aug 2022
20.485 K
25.810 K
Jul 2022
25.810 K
32.517 K
Jun 2022
32.517 K
20.712 K
May 2022
20.712 K
24.286 K
Apr 2022
24.286 K
21.387 K
Mar 2022
21.387 K
15.245 K
Feb 2022
15.245 K
19.064 K
Jan 2022
19.064 K
19.052 K
Dec 2021
19.052 K
14.875 K
Nov 2021
14.875 K
22.822 K
Oct 2021
22.822 K
17.895 K
1234
