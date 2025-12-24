CalendarSections

University of Michigan United States Consumer Sentiment

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
University of Michigan
Sector:
Consumer
Medium 52.9 53.3
53.3
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
54.3
52.9
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment demonstrates how US consumers estimate the relative level of current and future economic conditions. It is calculated monthly based on a telephone survey of at least 500 US households, which the University of Michigan conducts to calculate five different indices, including this one.

Respondents are polled to express their opinion on the following questions:

  • Whether their families' financial conditions have become better or worse than a year ago
  • Whether respondents expect their families' financial conditions to become better or worse a year from now
  • Whether business conditions in the next 12 months will become better or worse
  • How conditions in the country may change in the next five years - whether respondents expect stability or growth of unemployment or depression.
  • Whether it is a good time to purchase large household items and make other large purchases (such as to by a house, a car, etc.)

Answers to these questions are calculated as follows: the percentage of negative values is subtracted from positive ones, and 100 is added to the resulting value. The resulting values ​​are added up and divided by 6.7558 (the benchmark value), after which 2 (the correction constant for the sample composition) is added to the resulting figure.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment allows measuring how US households evaluate the economy strength, financial changes and how they estimate their current and future financial situation, in particular, whether they are willing to spend money. The index growth allows making a favorable forecast of the US economy health. Optimistic sentiment about large purchases can be a leading indicator of consumer activity growth, and hence, of the growth of inflation. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment growth is usually seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "University of Michigan United States Consumer Sentiment" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
52.9
53.3
53.3
Dec 2025 prelim.
53.3
50.5
51.0
Nov 2025
51.0
50.3
50.3
Nov 2025 prelim.
50.3
55.3
53.6
Oct 2025
53.6
55.0
55.0
Oct 2025 prelim.
55.0
55.2
55.1
Sep 2025
55.1
55.4
55.4
Sep 2025 prelim.
55.4
59.0
58.2
Aug 2025
58.2
58.6
58.6
Aug 2025 prelim.
58.6
58.0
61.7
Jul 2025
61.7
61.8
61.8
Jul 2025 prelim.
61.8
65.5
60.7
Jun 2025
60.7
60.5
60.5
Jun 2025 prelim.
60.5
51.9
52.2
May 2025
52.2
50.8
50.8
May 2025 prelim.
50.8
49.3
52.2
Apr 2025
52.2
50.8
50.8
Apr 2025 prelim.
50.8
56.1
57.0
Mar 2025
57.0
57.9
57.9
Mar 2025 prelim.
57.9
64.6
64.7
Feb 2025
64.7
67.8
67.8
Feb 2025 prelim.
67.8
70.8
71.1
Jan 2025
71.1
73.2
73.2
Jan 2025 prelim.
73.2
74.5
74.0
Dec 2024
74.0
74.0
74.0
Dec 2024 prelim.
74.0
70.4
71.8
Nov 2024
71.8
73.0
73.0
Nov 2024 prelim.
73.0
70.7
70.5
Oct 2024
70.5
68.9
68.9
Oct 2024 prelim.
68.9
71.9
70.1
Sep 2024
70.1
69.0
69.0
Sep 2024 prelim.
69.0
69.3
67.9
Aug 2024
67.9
67.8
67.8
Aug 2024 prelim.
67.8
66.3
66.4
Jul 2024
66.4
66.0
66.0
Jul 2024 prelim.
66.0
72.9
68.2
Jun 2024
68.2
65.6
65.6
Jun 2024 prelim.
65.6
68.8
69.1
May 2024
69.1
67.4
67.4
May 2024 prelim.
67.4
73.5
77.2
Apr 2024
77.2
77.9
77.9
Apr 2024 prelim.
77.9
78.6
79.4
Mar 2024
79.4
76.5
76.5
Mar 2024 prelim.
76.5
72.2
76.9
Feb 2024
76.9
79.6
79.6
Feb 2024 prelim.
79.6
78.9
79.0
Jan 2024
79.0
78.8
78.8
Jan 2024 prelim.
78.8
73.6
69.7
Dec 2023
69.7
69.4
69.4
Dec 2023 prelim.
69.4
61.0
61.3
123456789
