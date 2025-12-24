A change in Government Payrolls shows how many new jobs have been created in the US public sector in the reported month. The report is calculated based on data on the number of full-time employees in the governmental institutions and departments.

The Government Payrolls report is a secondary indicator of the economic health. The number of vacancies here is relatively constant and is not always directly related to financial and economic fluctuations. But this figure is included in the general Non-farm Payrolls report and can affect this important indicator.

A change in the number of employed citizens is one of the strongest short-term drivers of the dollar market, that is why being part of this report government payrolls may influence US dollar quotes. A higher than expected growth of payrolls may have a positive effect on the dollar quotes.

