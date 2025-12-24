Economic Calendar
United States Government Payrolls
|Low
|-5 K
|13 K
|
-157 K
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|16 K
|
-5 K
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
A change in Government Payrolls shows how many new jobs have been created in the US public sector in the reported month. The report is calculated based on data on the number of full-time employees in the governmental institutions and departments.
The Government Payrolls report is a secondary indicator of the economic health. The number of vacancies here is relatively constant and is not always directly related to financial and economic fluctuations. But this figure is included in the general Non-farm Payrolls report and can affect this important indicator.
A change in the number of employed citizens is one of the strongest short-term drivers of the dollar market, that is why being part of this report government payrolls may influence US dollar quotes. A higher than expected growth of payrolls may have a positive effect on the dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Government Payrolls" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites