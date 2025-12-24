TIC Net Foreign Purchases of Domestic Treasury Bonds & Notes reflect a difference between the amount of long-term securities purchased and sold by foreign private investors and government agencies. Since higher than expected readings mean an expected investment inflow, they are seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States TIC Net Foreign Purchases of Domestic Treasury Bonds & Notes" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.