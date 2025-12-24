Core PCE Price Index q/q shows changes in prices for a fixed basket of consumer goods and services purchased by US residents in the reported quarter compared to the previous quarter. This indicator is also called "PCE deflator". It takes into account households' actual and imputed spendings on durable and non-durable goods and on services. Prices for food and energy are excluded from the core index calculation due to their high volatility.

The index is benchmarked to a basis of 2009.

The PCE index is included in the US inflation measurement, as its growth is usually accompanied by an increase in prices for goods and services.

In comparison to another US consumer price indicator CPI, the US Fed prefers to use PCE for analyzing economic conditions. It is because the PCE calculation formula allows accounting for the influence of short-term changes in consumer behavior and adjusting the basket, while the consumer basket set and the weights of its components in CPI calculation are only revised every two years. Therefore, PCE provides a more complete inflation gauge.

The index growth may have a positive effect on the US dollar quotes.

Last values: