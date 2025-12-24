Economic Calendar
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index q/q
|Low
|2.9%
|
2.6%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Core PCE Price Index q/q shows changes in prices for a fixed basket of consumer goods and services purchased by US residents in the reported quarter compared to the previous quarter. This indicator is also called "PCE deflator". It takes into account households' actual and imputed spendings on durable and non-durable goods and on services. Prices for food and energy are excluded from the core index calculation due to their high volatility.
The index is benchmarked to a basis of 2009.
The PCE index is included in the US inflation measurement, as its growth is usually accompanied by an increase in prices for goods and services.
In comparison to another US consumer price indicator CPI, the US Fed prefers to use PCE for analyzing economic conditions. It is because the PCE calculation formula allows accounting for the influence of short-term changes in consumer behavior and adjusting the basket, while the consumer basket set and the weights of its components in CPI calculation are only revised every two years. Therefore, PCE provides a more complete inflation gauge.
The index growth may have a positive effect on the US dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
