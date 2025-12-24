Retail Inventories m/m reflect a change in inventories held by retailers across the nation, in the reported month compared to the previous month. It reflects the amount of products available to sell to other businesses and/or to the end consumer. The indicator allows measuring production activity in the near term.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Retail Inventories m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.