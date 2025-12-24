CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Business Conditions

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Sector:
Business
Low 41.6 36.2
49.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Philadelphia Fed Business Conditions Outlook characterizes expectations in business conditions in the manufacturing sector in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve zone for the next six months. This region includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The forecast value is calculated based on a survey of leading industrial enterprises in the region. In addition to a general assessment of business conditions in the industry, business leaders are asked to assume whether the situation in their companies will improve, worsen or remain unchanged. In particular, respondents assess new orders, shipment, unfilled orders, suppliers' delivery times, inventories, prices paid, prices received, number of employees, average hours worked per week.

The region falling under the responsibility of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank is one of the most economically active regions of the country, that is why its business conditions outlook is often monitored by analysts. The manufacturing sector usually demonstrates a more vivid cyclic nature and reflects current changes earlier than the economy in general. Therefore, expectations of participants of this market serve as a leading indicator of the US economy health.

The index is calculated as a difference between the percentage of positive forecasts and the percentage of negative ones. If the final index value is positive, it means that business situation expectations in the region have improved. Readings below zero indicate worsening of business sentiment in the manufacturing segment of the economy.

However, the Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook rarely causes the volatility of dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Business Conditions" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
41.6
36.2
49.6
Nov 2025
49.6
23.6
36.2
Oct 2025
36.2
20.3
31.5
Sep 2025
31.5
23.9
25.0
Aug 2025
25.0
22.5
21.5
Jul 2025
21.5
25.2
18.3
Jun 2025
18.3
29.5
47.2
May 2025
47.2
26.4
6.9
Apr 2025
6.9
37.1
5.6
Mar 2025
5.6
42.6
27.8
Feb 2025
27.8
45.4
46.3
Jan 2025
46.3
43.7
33.8
Dec 2024
30.7
39.0
56.6
Nov 2024
56.6
26.1
36.7
Oct 2024
36.7
74.4
15.8
Sep 2024
15.8
5.8
15.4
Aug 2024
15.4
4.9
38.7
Jul 2024
38.7
4.0
13.8
Jun 2024
13.8
20.0
32.4
May 2024
32.4
17.0
34.3
Apr 2024
34.3
15.7
38.6
Mar 2024
38.6
6.9
7.2
Feb 2024
7.2
9.0
-4.0
Jan 2024
-4.0
-9.2
12.6
Dec 2023
12.1
3.5
-2.1
Nov 2023
-2.1
10.1
9.2
Oct 2023
9.2
27.8
11.1
Sep 2023
11.1
29.8
3.9
Aug 2023
3.9
31.6
29.1
Jul 2023
29.1
10.0
12.7
Jun 2023
12.7
-10.9
-10.3
May 2023
-10.3
-11.3
-1.5
Apr 2023
-1.5
-11.9
-8.0
Mar 2023
-8.0
-6.3
1.7
Feb 2023
1.7
-5.1
4.9
Jan 2023
4.9
-6.4
-0.9
Dec 2022
3.8
-7.2
-7.1
Nov 2022
-7.1
2.4
-14.9
Oct 2022
-14.9
-6.4
-3.9
Sep 2022
-3.9
-19.0
-10.6
Aug 2022
-10.6
-27.5
-18.6
Jul 2022
-18.6
-24.0
-6.8
Jun 2022
-6.8
-4.1
2.5
May 2022
2.5
12.1
8.2
Apr 2022
8.2
29.2
22.7
Mar 2022
22.7
34.2
28.1
Feb 2022
28.1
29.4
28.7
Jan 2022
28.7
20.6
19.0
Dec 2021
19.0
26.4
28.5
Nov 2021
28.5
13.9
24.2
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code