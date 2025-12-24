CalendarSections

Federal Reserve System (Fed) Capacity Utilization Rate

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System
Sector:
Business
Low 76.0% 76.0%
76.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
75.4%
76.0%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Fed Capacity Utilization shows the percentage of working load in US companies. The index calculation includes 89 sectors of the manufacturing, mining and energy industries.

The industrial sector provides the larger share of changes in the national output. Therefore, detailed data on the sector state help distinguish structural changes in the national economy and make predictions about its future development.

The capacity utilization is calculated as the ratio of output to the power index (the maximum production level that can be maintained by the company). Power indices are calculated for all industries. Data for calculation is collected monthly from government sources (Energy Information Administration, Census Bureau, etc.).

Economists usually interpret the capacity utilization index along with the industrial production index. It shows how efficiently companies use equipment, technology and labor, as well as point to production activity in the country. The capacity utilization level exceeding 82% indicates an increase in production allowing you to forecast the price growth or supply shortages in the near future.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve System (Fed) Capacity Utilization Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
76.0%
76.0%
76.1%
Sep 2025
75.9%
77.5%
75.9%
Aug 2025
77.4%
77.7%
77.4%
Jul 2025
77.5%
77.2%
77.7%
Jun 2025
77.6%
77.1%
77.5%
May 2025
77.4%
77.6%
77.7%
Apr 2025
77.7%
78.1%
77.8%
Mar 2025
77.8%
78.4%
78.2%
Feb 2025
78.2%
78.0%
77.7%
Jan 2025
77.8%
77.2%
77.5%
Dec 2024
77.6%
76.8%
77.0%
Nov 2024
76.8%
77.1%
77.0%
Oct 2024
77.1%
77.6%
77.4%
Sep 2024
77.5%
78.1%
77.8%
Aug 2024
78.0%
78.4%
77.4%
Jul 2024
77.8%
78.8%
78.4%
Jun 2024
78.8%
78.7%
78.3%
May 2024
78.7%
79.0%
78.2%
Apr 2024
78.4%
79.0%
78.5%
Mar 2024
78.4%
79.1%
78.2%
Feb 2024
78.3%
79.1%
78.3%
Jan 2024
78.5%
78.7%
Dec 2023
78.6%
78.8%
Nov 2023
78.8%
79.3%
78.7%
Oct 2023
78.9%
79.7%
79.5%
Sep 2023
79.7%
79.5%
79.5%
Aug 2023
79.7%
79.1%
79.5%
Jul 2023
79.3%
79.2%
78.6%
Jun 2023
78.9%
79.6%
79.4%
May 2023
79.6%
79.7%
79.8%
Apr 2023
79.7%
78.9%
79.4%
Mar 2023
79.8%
78.1%
79.6%
Feb 2023
78.0%
78.5%
78.0%
Jan 2023
78.3%
79.2%
78.4%
Dec 2022
78.8%
79.8%
79.4%
Nov 2022
79.7%
80.1%
79.9%
Oct 2022
79.9%
80.1%
80.1%
Sep 2022
80.3%
80.1%
80.1%
Aug 2022
80.0%
80.1%
80.2%
Jul 2022
80.3%
79.5%
79.9%
Jun 2022
80.0%
79.0%
80.3%
May 2022
79.0%
78.6%
78.9%
Apr 2022
79.0%
77.9%
78.2%
Mar 2022
78.3%
77.6%
77.7%
Feb 2022
77.6%
77.0%
77.3%
Jan 2022
77.6%
76.6%
76.6%
Dec 2021
76.5%
76.6%
76.6%
Nov 2021
76.8%
75.8%
76.5%
Oct 2021
76.4%
75.7%
75.2%
Sep 2021
75.2%
76.2%
76.2%
