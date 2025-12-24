US Wholesale Sales m/m reflects a change in the value of goods sold in the US at the wholesale level in the specified month compared to the previous month. It is a leading indicator of consumer inflation in the country. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the US dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Wholesale Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.