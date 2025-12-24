CalendarSections

United States Wholesale Inventories m/m

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Census Bureau
Sector:
Business
Low 0.5% 0.1%
0.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.2%
0.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Wholesale Inventories m/m indicator shows a change in the amount of goods held in stocks by wholesalers at the end of the reported month compared to the previous month. Only goods for resale are taken into account. The property of enterprises and goods stored in the company's territory but not belonging to it are excluded from calculation.

The indicator is based on a survey of more than 4500 wholesale companies across the country. The sample is updated quarterly. Collected data is adjusted taking into account seasonal fluctuations and specifics of trading periods.

Wholesale inventories are rarely interpreted separately. Economists often consider this indicator together with the volume of wholesale sales. In general, the ratio of sales to inventories is estimated. This estimate may suggest production growth or decline in the near future. For example, if inventories grow slower than sales, then there is a shortage of products, and production growth can be expected. Conversely, wholesale overstocking suggests an oversupply and a possible near-term slowdown in production.

Production makes a significant contribution to national GDP, that is why a sharp increase or decrease in wholesale inventories may indirectly affect dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Wholesale Inventories m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
0.5%
0.1%
0.0%
Aug 2025
0.0%
-0.2%
Aug 2025 prelim.
-0.2%
0.1%
0.0%
Jul 2025
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
Jul 2025 prelim.
0.2%
0.1%
0.1%
Jun 2025
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
Jun 2025 prelim.
0.2%
1.3%
-0.3%
May 2025
-0.3%
-0.3%
-0.3%
May 2025 prelim.
-0.3%
0.6%
0.1%
Apr 2025
0.2%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Apr 2025 prelim.
-0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Mar 2025
0.4%
0.5%
0.5%
Mar 2025 prelim.
0.5%
0.2%
0.5%
Feb 2025
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Feb 2025 prelim.
0.3%
0.2%
0.8%
Jan 2025
0.8%
0.7%
0.7%
Jan 2025 prelim.
0.7%
-0.3%
-0.4%
Dec 2024
-0.5%
-0.5%
-0.5%
Dec 2024 prelim.
-0.5%
-0.4%
-0.1%
Nov 2024
-0.2%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Nov 2024 prelim.
-0.2%
0.2%
0.1%
Oct 2024
0.2%
0.2%
0.2%
Oct 2024 prelim.
0.2%
-0.1%
-0.2%
Sep 2024
-0.2%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Sep 2024 prelim.
-0.1%
-0.3%
0.2%
Aug 2024
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
Aug 2024 prelim.
0.2%
0.2%
0.3%
Jul 2024
0.2%
0.3%
0.3%
Jul 2024 prelim.
0.3%
0.0%
0.1%
Jun 2024
0.2%
0.2%
0.2%
Jun 2024 prelim.
0.2%
0.3%
0.6%
May 2024
0.6%
0.6%
0.6%
May 2024 prelim.
0.6%
0.0%
0.2%
Apr 2024
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
Apr 2024 prelim.
0.2%
-0.1%
-0.4%
Mar 2024
-0.4%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Mar 2024 prelim.
-0.4%
0.5%
0.4%
Feb 2024
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
Feb 2024 prelim.
0.5%
-0.3%
-0.2%
Jan 2024
-0.3%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Jan 2024 prelim.
-0.1%
0.3%
0.4%
Dec 2023
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Dec 2023 prelim.
0.4%
-0.2%
-0.4%
Nov 2023
-0.2%
-0.2%
Nov 2023 prelim.
-0.2%
-0.3%
Oct 2023
-0.4%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Oct 2023 prelim.
-0.2%
0.0%
0.1%
Sep 2023
0.2%
0.0%
0.0%
Sep 2023 prelim.
0.0%
-0.2%
-0.1%
Aug 2023
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
