Economic Calendar
United States Wholesale Inventories m/m
|Low
|0.5%
|0.1%
|
0.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.2%
|
0.5%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Wholesale Inventories m/m indicator shows a change in the amount of goods held in stocks by wholesalers at the end of the reported month compared to the previous month. Only goods for resale are taken into account. The property of enterprises and goods stored in the company's territory but not belonging to it are excluded from calculation.
The indicator is based on a survey of more than 4500 wholesale companies across the country. The sample is updated quarterly. Collected data is adjusted taking into account seasonal fluctuations and specifics of trading periods.
Wholesale inventories are rarely interpreted separately. Economists often consider this indicator together with the volume of wholesale sales. In general, the ratio of sales to inventories is estimated. This estimate may suggest production growth or decline in the near future. For example, if inventories grow slower than sales, then there is a shortage of products, and production growth can be expected. Conversely, wholesale overstocking suggests an oversupply and a possible near-term slowdown in production.
Production makes a significant contribution to national GDP, that is why a sharp increase or decrease in wholesale inventories may indirectly affect dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Wholesale Inventories m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
