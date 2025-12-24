CalendarSections

United States Continuing Jobless Claims

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
United States Department of Labor
Sector:
Labor
Medium 1.897 M 1.788 M
1.830 M
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.844 M
1.897 M
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Continuing Jobless Claims reflect the number of people who have been receiving unemployment benefits for a while. The indicator is published weekly. A person receiving unemployment benefits needs to refile a jobless claims after each week of unemployment. Thus, the number of individuals receiving unemployment benefits is calculated by the number of such repeated claims.

Unemployment benefits are funded by the governmental insurance system. In order to encourage people to seek employment, benefits are paid for a limited period, and such benefits are smaller than the average wages across the country. Claimant should meet the following criteria: the person must be actively seeking job (and be able to prove it) and must be unemployed due to economic reasons and must be validated as not fired for causes.

This figure does not reflect the general US unemployment rate, because it does not include unemployed people who are not eligible for benefit or do not file claims. Data correlates with the unemployment level, but it is not a 100% correlation.

In general, the number of continuing claims reflects economic cycles, but it is not a leading indicator of the labor market health. Economists pay more attention to initial jobless claims. However, a sharp decrease in the number of claims can also be connected with the employment of such claimant.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Continuing Jobless Claims" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
6 Dec 2025
1.897 M
1.788 M
1.830 M
29 Nov 2025
1.838 M
1.925 M
1.937 M
22 Nov 2025
1.939 M
1.977 M
1.943 M
15 Nov 2025
1.960 M
1.981 M
1.953 M
8 Nov 2025
1.974 M
1.946 M
13 Sep 2025
1.926 M
1.913 M
1.928 M
6 Sep 2025
1.920 M
1.935 M
1.927 M
30 Aug 2025
1.939 M
1.923 M
1.939 M
23 Aug 2025
1.940 M
1.959 M
1.944 M
16 Aug 2025
1.954 M
1.972 M
1.961 M
9 Aug 2025
1.972 M
1.967 M
1.942 M
2 Aug 2025
1.953 M
1.952 M
1.968 M
26 Jul 2025
1.974 M
1.956 M
1.936 M
19 Jul 2025
1.946 M
1.966 M
1.946 M
12 Jul 2025
1.955 M
1.972 M
1.951 M
5 Jul 2025
1.956 M
1.958 M
1.954 M
28 Jun 2025
1.965 M
1.998 M
1.955 M
21 Jun 2025
1.964 M
1.962 M
1.964 M
14 Jun 2025
1.974 M
1.971 M
1.937 M
7 Jun 2025
1.945 M
1.918 M
1.951 M
31 May 2025
1.956 M
1.898 M
1.902 M
24 May 2025
1.904 M
1.902 M
1.907 M
17 May 2025
1.919 M
1.931 M
1.893 M
10 May 2025
1.903 M
1.833 M
1.867 M
3 May 2025
1.881 M
1.917 M
1.872 M
26 Apr 2025
1.879 M
1.875 M
1.908 M
19 Apr 2025
1.916 M
1.858 M
1.833 M
12 Apr 2025
1.841 M
1.877 M
1.878 M
5 Apr 2025
1.885 M
1.821 M
1.844 M
29 Mar 2025
1.850 M
1.876 M
1.893 M
22 Mar 2025
1.903 M
1.870 M
1.847 M
15 Mar 2025
1.856 M
1.875 M
1.881 M
8 Mar 2025
1.892 M
1.873 M
1.859 M
1 Mar 2025
1.870 M
1.873 M
1.897 M
22 Feb 2025
1.897 M
1.869 M
1.855 M
15 Feb 2025
1.862 M
1.872 M
1.867 M
8 Feb 2025
1.869 M
1.873 M
1.845 M
1 Feb 2025
1.850 M
1.874 M
1.886 M
25 Jan 2025
1.886 M
1.866 M
1.850 M
18 Jan 2025
1.858 M
1.859 M
1.900 M
11 Jan 2025
1.899 M
1.850 M
1.853 M
4 Jan 2025
1.859 M
1.876 M
1.877 M
28 Dec 2024
1.867 M
1.864 M
1.834 M
21 Dec 2024
1.844 M
1.903 M
1.896 M
14 Dec 2024
1.910 M
1.871 M
1.864 M
7 Dec 2024
1.874 M
1.889 M
1.879 M
30 Nov 2024
1.886 M
1.845 M
1.871 M
23 Nov 2024
1.871 M
1.939 M
1.896 M
16 Nov 2024
1.907 M
1.888 M
1.898 M
9 Nov 2024
1.908 M
1.876 M
1.872 M
12345678...19
