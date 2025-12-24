CalendarSections

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of New York Empire State Manufacturing Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Sector:
Business
Medium -3.9
18.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-1.7
-3.9
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index measures business conditions in the manufacturing sector in the state of New York. This monthly indicator is calculated based on a survey of several hundred large manufacturers operating in the state of New York. A level above 0 indicates an improvement in conditions, below 0 means worsening.

The questionnaire contains questions about changes in business conditions in the given month compared to the previous month. The survey participants assess changes in the following components:

  • General business conditions
  • The number of new orders
  • Shipment
  • The number of unfilled orders (orders in progress)
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Inventories
  • Prices paid (prices for goods and services which the company purchases in the production process)
  • Prices received (prices for produced items received by the company)
  • The number of employees
  • Average working week

The second part of the survey contains an outlook part: participants suggest how the above components may change in the next 6 months. In addition to these 11 elements, the outlook part of the survey contains questions about company's capital expenditures (spendings on equipment and technology).

Separate diffuse indices are calculated based on the survey. The main index of the survey is the general business conditions. It is calculated independently, and other indices calculated based on the survey results do not affect this index.

Analytics see the index as a measure of production activity, the results of which can be extrapolated throughout the country. Its growth can have a positive effect on dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of New York Empire State Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
-3.9
18.7
Nov 2025
N/D
9.9
10.7
Oct 2025
10.7
-13.1
-8.7
Sep 2025
-8.7
26.1
11.9
Aug 2025
11.9
-14.9
5.5
Jul 2025
5.5
2.2
-16.0
Jun 2025
-16.0
-6.0
-9.2
May 2025
-9.2
-21.4
-8.1
Apr 2025
-8.1
15.4
-20.0
Mar 2025
-20.0
-16.7
5.7
Feb 2025
5.7
0.7
-12.6
Jan 2025
-12.6
-5.9
2.1
Dec 2024
0.2
8.6
31.2
Nov 2024
31.2
-4.5
-11.9
Oct 2024
-11.9
1.3
11.5
Sep 2024
11.5
-7.8
-4.7
Aug 2024
-4.7
-7.8
-6.6
Jul 2024
-6.6
-7.5
-6.0
Jun 2024
-6.0
-7.6
-15.6
May 2024
-15.6
-6.9
-14.3
Apr 2024
-14.3
-6.5
-20.9
Mar 2024
-20.9
-3.1
-2.4
Feb 2024
-2.4
-27.4
-43.7
Jan 2024
-43.7
-24.4
-14.5
Dec 2023
-14.5
-0.6
9.1
Nov 2023
9.1
-3.6
-4.6
Oct 2023
-4.6
-5.4
1.9
Sep 2023
1.9
-7.3
-19.0
Aug 2023
-19.0
-8.0
1.1
Jul 2023
1.1
-10.6
6.6
Jun 2023
6.6
-13.1
-31.8
May 2023
-31.8
-14.1
10.8
Apr 2023
10.8
-14.1
-24.6
Mar 2023
-24.6
-14.8
-5.8
Feb 2023
-5.8
-15.6
-32.9
Jan 2023
-32.9
-14.6
-11.2
Dec 2022
-11.2
-14.9
4.5
Nov 2022
4.5
-14.9
-9.1
Oct 2022
-9.1
-13.3
-1.5
Sep 2022
-1.5
-10.2
-31.3
Aug 2022
-31.3
4.9
11.1
Jul 2022
11.1
-6.3
-1.2
Jun 2022
-1.2
6.5
-11.6
May 2022
-11.6
6.4
24.6
Apr 2022
24.6
-4.3
-11.8
Mar 2022
-11.8
1.2
3.1
Feb 2022
3.1
15.5
-0.7
Jan 2022
-0.7
31.6
31.9
Dec 2021
31.9
25.5
30.9
Nov 2021
30.9
26.9
19.8
