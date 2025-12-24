Economic Calendar
Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of New York Empire State Manufacturing Index
|Medium
|-3.9
|
18.7
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-1.7
|
-3.9
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index measures business conditions in the manufacturing sector in the state of New York. This monthly indicator is calculated based on a survey of several hundred large manufacturers operating in the state of New York. A level above 0 indicates an improvement in conditions, below 0 means worsening.
The questionnaire contains questions about changes in business conditions in the given month compared to the previous month. The survey participants assess changes in the following components:
- General business conditions
- The number of new orders
- Shipment
- The number of unfilled orders (orders in progress)
- Suppliers' delivery times
- Inventories
- Prices paid (prices for goods and services which the company purchases in the production process)
- Prices received (prices for produced items received by the company)
- The number of employees
- Average working week
The second part of the survey contains an outlook part: participants suggest how the above components may change in the next 6 months. In addition to these 11 elements, the outlook part of the survey contains questions about company's capital expenditures (spendings on equipment and technology).
Separate diffuse indices are calculated based on the survey. The main index of the survey is the general business conditions. It is calculated independently, and other indices calculated based on the survey results do not affect this index.
Analytics see the index as a measure of production activity, the results of which can be extrapolated throughout the country. Its growth can have a positive effect on dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of New York Empire State Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites