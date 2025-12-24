CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Employment

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Institute for Supply Management
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D 47.2
48.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment is one of the diffuse indicators, based on which the Supply Management Institute calculates the Non-Manufacturing PMI. It reflects a change in employment in service sector companies.

The index calculation is based on data collected from a monthly survey of supply managers from 17 sectors of the US service industry. Respondents estimate employment situation in their company in the past month: whether it has improved, deteriorated or has not changed. The collected data are processed and compiled to a diffuse index. The index weight in the total PMI calculation is 25%.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment index is usually closely correlated with other data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Growth of employment in the service sector usually reflects a generally positive situation in the labor market: companies hire more employees, so the number of jobs is growing, and the unemployment rate is declining.

However, the index generally does not influence dollar quotes directly and is normally interpreted as part of PMI.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Employment" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
47.2
48.2
Oct 2025
48.2
47.2
Sep 2025
47.2
46.5
Aug 2025
46.5
47.1
46.4
Jul 2025
46.4
47.8
47.2
Jun 2025
47.2
48.3
50.7
May 2025
50.7
48.6
49.0
Apr 2025
49.0
47.7
46.2
Mar 2025
46.2
51.2
53.9
Feb 2025
53.9
51.1
52.3
Jan 2025
52.3
51.3
51.3
Dec 2024
51.4
51.2
51.5
Nov 2024
51.5
50.3
53.0
Oct 2024
53.0
48.4
48.1
Sep 2024
48.1
47.9
50.2
Aug 2024
50.2
48.2
51.1
Jul 2024
51.1
47.0
46.1
Jun 2024
46.1
47.3
47.1
May 2024
47.1
50.0
45.9
Apr 2024
45.9
48.6
48.5
Mar 2024
48.5
49.1
48.0
Feb 2024
48.0
49.8
50.5
Jan 2024
50.5
47.7
43.8
Dec 2023
43.3
50.4
50.7
Nov 2023
50.7
51.7
50.2
Oct 2023
50.2
54.0
53.4
Sep 2023
53.4
52.7
54.7
Aug 2023
54.7
51.8
50.7
Jul 2023
50.7
51.1
53.1
Jun 2023
53.1
49.9
49.2
May 2023
49.2
51.0
50.8
Apr 2023
50.8
52.6
51.3
Mar 2023
51.3
52.0
54.0
Feb 2023
54.0
49.8
50.0
Jan 2023
50.0
50.6
49.4
Dec 2022
49.8
50.2
51.5
Nov 2022
51.5
51.0
49.1
Oct 2022
49.1
51.6
53.0
Sep 2022
53.0
49.6
50.2
Aug 2022
50.2
48.2
49.1
Jul 2022
49.1
48.7
47.4
Jun 2022
47.4
49.8
50.2
May 2022
50.2
51.7
49.5
Apr 2022
49.5
51.2
54.0
Mar 2022
54.0
50.3
48.5
Feb 2022
48.5
53.5
52.3
Jan 2022
52.3
55.7
54.7
Dec 2021
54.9
54.1
56.5
Nov 2021
56.5
52.2
51.6
Oct 2021
51.6
53.3
53.0
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code