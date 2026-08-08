Economic Calendar
Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Richmond Manufacturing Shipments
|Low
|N/D
|
3
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments reflect a percentage change in the amount of deliveries for companies operating in the fifth US constituency, in the reported month compared to the previous month. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Richmond Manufacturing Shipments" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites