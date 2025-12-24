Import Price Index excl. Petroleum m/m reflects changes in prices of goods and services that are imported to the United States, in the given month compared to the previous one. Petroleum prices are excluded from the index calculation. A lower than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while higher readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Import Price Index excl. Petroleum m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.