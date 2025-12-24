Real Personal Consumption m/m reflects changes in consumer spendings, adjusted for inflation in the given month compared to the previous one. Indicator readings are adjusted for inflation in comparison with the base period set to 2009. The indicator demonstrates a change in the structure of costs for a fixed basket of consumer goods and services purchased by US residents from the consumer perspective. It takes into account households' actual and imputed spendings on durable and non-durable goods and on services.

Changes in real consumption are used in the evaluation of US GDP in the reported period (here in the given month), as its growth is usually accompanied by an increase in prices for goods and services.

In comparison to another US consumer price indicator CPI, the US Fed prefers to use PCE for analyzing economic conditions. It is because the PCE calculation formula allows accounting for the influence of short-term changes in consumer behavior and adjusting the basket, while the consumer basket set and the weights of its elements in CPI calculation are only revised every two years. Therefore, PCE provides a more complete inflation gauge.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on dollar quotes.

