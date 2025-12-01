Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of France
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|0.5%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|7.7%
|3 Q 2025
|7.6%
|Quarterly
|CPI y/y
|0.9%
|Nov 2025
|0.9%
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|€-3.918 B
|Oct 2025
|€-6.347 B
|Monthly
Economic Calendar
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, EUR, Christmas Day
2025.12.29 13:50, EUR, 3-Month BTF Auction, Previous: 2.079%
2025.12.29 13:50, EUR, 6-Month BTF Auction, Previous: 2.117%
2025.12.29 13:50, EUR, 12-Month BTF Auction, Previous: 2.146%
2026.01.01 08:00, EUR, New Car Registrations m/m, Previous: -4.7%
2026.01.01 08:00, EUR, New Car Registrations y/y, Previous: -0.3%
2026.01.01 09:50, EUR, 10-Year OAT Auction, Previous: 3.380%
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|10-Year OAT Auction
|3.380%
|3.430%
|12-Month BTF Auction
|2.146%
|2.148%
|3-Month BTF Auction
|2.079%
|2.088%
|3-Year OAT Auction
|2.340%
|2.220%
|5-Year OAT Auction
|2.760%
|2.630%
|6-Month BTF Auction
|2.117%
|2.103%
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|0.5%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|0.9%
|3 Q 2025
|0.9%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Jobseekers Total
|3082.0 K
|Sep 2025
|3021.8 K
|Monthly
|Nonfarm Payrolls q/q
|0.0%
|3 Q 2025
|-0.3%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|7.7%
|3 Q 2025
|7.6%
|Quarterly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI m/m
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|0.9%
|Nov 2025
|0.9%
|Monthly
|HICP m/m
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|HICP y/y
|0.8%
|Nov 2025
|0.8%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|0.0%
|Nov 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|€-3.1 B
|May 2025
|€-6.6 B
|Monthly
|Exports
|€51.730 B
|Oct 2025
|€51.967 B
|Monthly
|Imports
|€55.648 B
|Oct 2025
|€58.314 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|€-3.918 B
|Oct 2025
|€-6.347 B
|Monthly
|Government
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Government Budget Balance
|€-136.2 B
|Oct 2025
|€-155.4 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Business Climate
|102
|Dec 2025
|98
|Monthly
|Industrial Investment Forecast
|10.0%
|3 Q 2021
|10.0%
|Quarterly
|Industrial Production m/m
|0.7%
|Oct 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations m/m
|-4.7%
|Nov 2025
|-0.6%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations y/y
|-0.3%
|Nov 2025
|2.9%
|Monthly
|S&P Global Composite PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|50.4
|Monthly
|S&P Global Construction PMI
|43.6
|Nov 2025
|39.8
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|47.8
|Monthly
|S&P Global Services PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|51.4
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Consumer Confidence Index
|89
|Nov 2025
|90
|Monthly
|Consumer Spending m/m
|0.4%
|Oct 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly