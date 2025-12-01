CalendarSections

Economic Calendar and indicators of France

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.5% 3 Q 2025 0.5% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 7.7% 3 Q 2025 7.6% Quarterly
CPI y/y 0.9% Nov 2025 0.9% Monthly
Trade Balance €​-3.918 B Oct 2025 €​-6.347 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, EUR, Christmas Day
2025.12.29 13:50, EUR, 3-Month BTF Auction, Previous: 2.079%
2025.12.29 13:50, EUR, 6-Month BTF Auction, Previous: 2.117%
2025.12.29 13:50, EUR, 12-Month BTF Auction, Previous: 2.146%
2026.01.01 08:00, EUR, New Car Registrations m/m, Previous: -4.7%
2026.01.01 08:00, EUR, New Car Registrations y/y, Previous: -0.3%
2026.01.01 09:50, EUR, 10-Year OAT Auction, Previous: 3.380%

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
10-Year OAT Auction 3.380% 3.430%
12-Month BTF Auction 2.146% 2.148%
3-Month BTF Auction 2.079% 2.088%
3-Year OAT Auction 2.340% 2.220%
5-Year OAT Auction 2.760% 2.630%
6-Month BTF Auction 2.117% 2.103%
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.5% 3 Q 2025 0.5% Quarterly
GDP y/y 0.9% 3 Q 2025 0.9% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Jobseekers Total 3082.0 K Sep 2025 3021.8 K Monthly
Nonfarm Payrolls q/q 0.0% 3 Q 2025 -0.3% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 7.7% 3 Q 2025 7.6% Quarterly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI m/m -0.2% Nov 2025 -0.1% Monthly
CPI y/y 0.9% Nov 2025 0.9% Monthly
HICP m/m -0.2% Nov 2025 -0.2% Monthly
HICP y/y 0.8% Nov 2025 0.8% Monthly
PPI m/m 0.0% Nov 2025 -0.1% Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account €​-3.1 B May 2025 €​-6.6 B Monthly
Exports €​51.730 B Oct 2025 €​51.967 B Monthly
Imports €​55.648 B Oct 2025 €​58.314 B Monthly
Trade Balance €​-3.918 B Oct 2025 €​-6.347 B Monthly
Government Last Reference Previous Frequency
Government Budget Balance €​-136.2 B Oct 2025 €​-155.4 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Business Climate 102 Dec 2025 98 Monthly
Industrial Investment Forecast 10.0% 3 Q 2021 10.0% Quarterly
Industrial Production m/m 0.7% Oct 2025 0.2% Monthly
New Car Registrations m/m -4.7% Nov 2025 -0.6% Monthly
New Car Registrations y/y -0.3% Nov 2025 2.9% Monthly
S&P Global Composite PMI N/D Dec 2025 50.4 Monthly
S&P Global Construction PMI 43.6 Nov 2025 39.8 Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI N/D Dec 2025 47.8 Monthly
S&P Global Services PMI N/D Dec 2025 51.4 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Consumer Confidence Index 89 Nov 2025 90 Monthly
Consumer Spending m/m 0.4% Oct 2025 0.3% Monthly