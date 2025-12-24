The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Natural Gas Storage Change Index reflects a weekly change in gas volumes available in underground storage facilities. The indicator demonstrates whether withdrawals or injections were prevailing in the past week in the US. The readings allow measuring the demand for natural gas.

The US Energy Information Administration calculates and publishes the indicator in a separate report. It reflects a weekly estimate of the volume of natural gas stored in the storage facilities of 48 US states, divided into 5 geographic regions. To maintain the relevance of the survey and to avoid distortion of the overall picture, operators are required to report any technological and economic changes, which can have a strong one-time effect on natural gas stocks.

The calculation is based on a survey of underground storage operators. Gas can be stored in reservoir in former oil and gas fields, aquifer and caverns. Respondents provide evaluation of the total volume of gas stocks, as well as changes in gas stocks over the past week if they exceed 500 million cubic feet (14 million cubic meters).

A decrease in natural gas storage points to the growth of gas consumption and demand. This can have a short-term effect on the gas price.

Last values: