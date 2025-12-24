CalendarSections

EIA United States Natural Gas Storage Change

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
U.S. Energy Information Administration
Sector:
Business
Low -167 B -138 B
-177 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-226 B
-167 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Natural Gas Storage Change Index reflects a weekly change in gas volumes available in underground storage facilities. The indicator demonstrates whether withdrawals or injections were prevailing in the past week in the US. The readings allow measuring the demand for natural gas.

The US Energy Information Administration calculates and publishes the indicator in a separate report. It reflects a weekly estimate of the volume of natural gas stored in the storage facilities of 48 US states, divided into 5 geographic regions. To maintain the relevance of the survey and to avoid distortion of the overall picture, operators are required to report any technological and economic changes, which can have a strong one-time effect on natural gas stocks.

The calculation is based on a survey of underground storage operators. Gas can be stored in reservoir in former oil and gas fields, aquifer and caverns. Respondents provide evaluation of the total volume of gas stocks, as well as changes in gas stocks over the past week if they exceed 500 million cubic feet (14 million cubic meters).

A decrease in natural gas storage points to the growth of gas consumption and demand. This can have a short-term effect on the gas price.

The chart of the entire available history of the "EIA United States Natural Gas Storage Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
12 Dec 2025
-167 B
-138 B
-177 B
5 Dec 2025
-177 B
-42 B
-12 B
28 Nov 2025
-12 B
6 B
-11 B
21 Nov 2025
-11 B
-12 B
-14 B
14 Nov 2025
-14 B
58 B
45 B
7 Nov 2025
45 B
30 B
33 B
31 Oct 2025
33 B
38 B
74 B
24 Oct 2025
74 B
100 B
87 B
17 Oct 2025
87 B
103 B
80 B
10 Oct 2025
80 B
97 B
80 B
3 Oct 2025
80 B
61 B
53 B
26 Sep 2025
53 B
64 B
75 B
19 Sep 2025
75 B
98 B
90 B
12 Sep 2025
90 B
121 B
71 B
5 Sep 2025
71 B
34 B
55 B
29 Aug 2025
55 B
5 B
18 B
22 Aug 2025
18 B
-16 B
13 B
15 Aug 2025
13 B
7 B
56 B
8 Aug 2025
56 B
-5 B
7 B
1 Aug 2025
7 B
22 B
48 B
25 Jul 2025
48 B
2 B
23 B
18 Jul 2025
23 B
20 B
46 B
11 Jul 2025
46 B
54 B
53 B
4 Jul 2025
53 B
76 B
55 B
27 Jun 2025
55 B
96 B
96 B
20 Jun 2025
96 B
102 B
95 B
13 Jun 2025
95 B
116 B
109 B
6 Jun 2025
109 B
106 B
122 B
30 May 2025
122 B
116 B
101 B
23 May 2025
101 B
119 B
120 B
16 May 2025
120 B
110 B
110 B
9 May 2025
110 B
95 B
104 B
2 May 2025
104 B
147 B
107 B
25 Apr 2025
107 B
181 B
88 B
18 Apr 2025
88 B
78 B
16 B
11 Apr 2025
16 B
111 B
57 B
4 Apr 2025
57 B
-3 B
29 B
28 Mar 2025
29 B
14 B
37 B
21 Mar 2025
37 B
79 B
9 B
14 Mar 2025
9 B
-4 B
-62 B
7 Mar 2025
-62 B
-21 B
-80 B
28 Feb 2025
-80 B
-302 B
-261 B
21 Feb 2025
-261 B
-216 B
-196 B
14 Feb 2025
-196 B
-89 B
-100 B
7 Feb 2025
-100 B
-53 B
-174 B
31 Jan 2025
-174 B
-298 B
-321 B
24 Jan 2025
-321 B
-246 B
-223 B
17 Jan 2025
-223 B
-234 B
-258 B
10 Jan 2025
-258 B
-29 B
-40 B
3 Jan 2025
-40 B
-93 B
-116 B
12345678...18
