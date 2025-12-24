CalendarSections

MNI Chicago Business Barometer

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
MNI
Sector:
Business
High 36.3 44.8
43.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
42.4
36.3
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
MNI Chicago Business Barometer is a composite diffuse indicator, which reflects the business environment in Chicago in the specified month. The indicator is prepared by the non-profit organization Market News International Inc., one of the leading US providers of economic news and analysis, in cooperation with the Chicago branch of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The Chicago Business Barometer is also known as Chicago PMI. It is calculated based on a survey of purchasing managers in the Chicagoland area. Respondents are polled to assess production volume, new orders, backlogs, unemployment and supplies in their firms. Instead of providing a quantitative measure, respondents provide a relative assessment of changes in the currents month: whether the situation has improved, worsened or has not changed.

The sample of respondents includes representatives of large industrial and service companies of the region. Despite the fact that the index is only calculated for the Chicago region, its data are clearly correlated with the common American indices. So, it is interpreted as a leading indicator of the US economy state.

Readings above 50 point to improvement of the business climate in the region, and readings below 50 indicate negative changes. Duties of purchasing managers imply early access to information about changes in the economic situation. Therefore, PMI growth allows forecasting near- and medium-term production growth.

Higher than expected readings are seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "MNI Chicago Business Barometer" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
36.3
44.8
43.8
Oct 2025
43.8
40.7
40.6
Sep 2025
40.6
45.8
41.5
Aug 2025
41.5
42.5
47.1
Jul 2025
47.1
42.4
40.4
Jun 2025
40.4
42.6
40.5
May 2025
40.5
46.2
44.6
Apr 2025
44.6
53.1
47.6
Mar 2025
47.6
40.3
45.5
Feb 2025
45.5
43.4
39.5
Jan 2025
39.5
41.8
36.9
Dec 2024
36.9
39.2
40.2
Nov 2024
40.2
37.4
41.6
Oct 2024
41.6
42.6
46.6
Sep 2024
46.6
44.4
46.1
Aug 2024
46.1
44.2
45.3
Jul 2024
45.3
44.2
47.4
Jun 2024
47.4
42.3
35.4
May 2024
35.4
45.6
37.9
Apr 2024
37.9
48.3
41.4
Mar 2024
41.4
50.2
44.0
Feb 2024
44.0
51.2
46.0
Jan 2024
46.0
47.4
46.9
Dec 2023
46.9
49.9
55.8
Nov 2023
55.8
43.9
44.0
Oct 2023
44.0
46.4
44.1
Sep 2023
44.1
45.8
48.7
Aug 2023
48.7
42.1
42.8
Jul 2023
42.8
40.9
41.5
Jun 2023
41.5
44.5
40.4
May 2023
40.4
46.2
48.6
Apr 2023
48.6
43.7
43.8
Mar 2023
43.8
43.9
43.6
Feb 2023
43.6
44.6
44.3
Jan 2023
44.3
41.0
44.9
Dec 2022
44.9
41.2
37.2
Nov 2022
37.2
45.4
45.2
Oct 2022
45.2
48.9
45.7
Sep 2022
45.7
52.2
52.2
Aug 2022
52.2
54.1
52.1
Jul 2022
52.1
58.2
56.0
Jun 2022
56.0
58.5
60.3
May 2022
60.3
59.7
56.4
Apr 2022
56.4
59.7
62.9
Mar 2022
62.9
60.8
56.3
Feb 2022
56.3
64.3
65.2
Jan 2022
65.2
62.6
64.3
Dec 2021
63.1
65.2
61.8
Nov 2021
61.8
66.8
68.4
Oct 2021
68.4
65.9
64.7
12345
