US U6 Unemployment Rate provides an alternative US unemployment calculation method and is often considered the most revealing unemployment indicator. It also shows a percentage of unemployed residents in relation to the total civilian labor force. However, unlike the key unemployment rate indicator U3, U6 takes into accounts individuals who have been actively seeking employment in the last four weeks, as well as the following categories of unemployed residents, which are considered 'marginally attached'.

People who have stopped looking for a job after unsuccessful attempts (for 12 months). They were disappointed in the current economic conditions and find their employment impossible at the moment. These unemployed people are called "discouraged workers".

Individuals who are able to find job but are not seeking employment at the moment.

People who have returned to studies and refuse to seek employment.

People having part-time or temporary job due to unfavorable economic conditions: there are currently no full-time jobs for them. U3 considers this category to be employed and does not include it in the unemployment statistics.

Many economists believe U6 better reveals the nation's unemployment situation, since it takes into people not included in the U3 indicator but indirectly related to the labor market.

Unemployment statistics data is collected by interviewing approximately 110,000 people (60,000 households) across the nation. Individuals under 16, those serving in the armed forces, persons in correctional facilities and psychiatric hospitals are excluded from the survey.

The unemployment rate is one of the key indicators of the country's economic development. It is not a predictive indicator. Its growth or decline is a result of changes in the economic situation.

Decrease of unemployment is seen as positive for dollar quotes.

