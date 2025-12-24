The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Refinery Crude Oil Inputs Change data is published weekly based on a regular survey of national refineries on the amount of oil received for refining.

The weekly report is conducted using a cut-off method, in which companies are ranked from largest to smallest based on the quantities indicated in previous reports. Companies are selected so as the total sample covers about 90 percent of the total quantity of the refined oil. Companies report data by fax or Internet using secure file transfer. The collected data is processed automatically.

EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.

Refinery inputs growth indicates an increase in oil production activity. The indicator itself does not have a significant effect on dollar quotes, while economists usually analyze the data only in conjunction with other oil market indicators of greater significance, such as for example with Crude Oil Stock changes.

