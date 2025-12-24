Nondefense Capital Goods Shipments excl. Aircraft m/m reflect a percentage change in the deliveries of small arms, agricultural machinery and equipment, construction equipment, turbines, generators and other energy transmission equipment, computing and telecommunication equipment, heavy trucks, furniture for offices and enterprises, as well as medical raw materials in the reported month compared to the previous one. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Nondefense Capital Goods Shipments excl. Aircraft m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.