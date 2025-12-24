CalendarSections

United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 331.068 330.816
330.542
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
331.529
331.068
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Core Consumer Price Index demonstrates changes in average prices for a consumer basket of goods and services in the specified month compared to the basis period as of 1982. The index shows how prices change from the consumer perspective. In other words, it allows estimating changes in the cost of living. Food and energy are excluded from the core index calculation due to their high volatility.

Goods and services included in the CPI calculation basket are divided into main groups, such as housing, clothing, transportation, medical care, recreation, education and communications, other goods and services. In turn, these groups are divided into more than 200 categories, which include about 80,000 titles. The index calculation does not include income taxes and investment items (stocks, bonds, insurance policies). Unlike the producer price index, prices for imported goods and excise prices are included in calculation.

Prices for goods and services, based on which the index is calculated, are collected from a monthly survey of approximately 23,000 trade and service companies. The sample is revised from time to time. Also, thousands of families across the country are interviewed. Weights of calculation elements are regularly reviewed. The indicator is calculated in comparison with benchmark prices as of 1982.

The CPI calculation takes into account spendings of urban residents, such as specialists, self-employed citizens, unemployed, officials, pensioners. Farmers, rural population, military personnel and individuals in prisons and psychiatric hospitals are not included in calculation.

The Core Consumer Price Index is often used for evaluating inflation. CPI growth indicates an increase in inflation.

The index is taken into account when adjusting wages and social payments. Also, CPI is used for adjusting the income tax structure and in the calculation of a real GDP.

Core CPI growth is seen as positive for dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
331.068
330.816
330.542
Sep 2025
330.542
329.793
Aug 2025
329.790
328.841
328.656
Jul 2025
328.656
328.164
327.600
Jun 2025
327.600
327.606
326.854
May 2025
326.854
326.934
326.430
Apr 2025
326.430
325.128
325.659
Mar 2025
325.659
325.713
325.475
Feb 2025
325.475
325.193
324.739
Jan 2025
324.739
323.831
323.296
Dec 2024
323.383
323.322
322.657
Nov 2024
322.657
322.245
321.666
Oct 2024
321.666
321.368
320.767
Sep 2024
320.767
320.285
319.768
Aug 2024
319.768
319.392
318.872
Jul 2024
318.872
318.875
318.346
Jun 2024
318.346
318.697
318.140
May 2024
318.140
318.200
317.622
Apr 2024
317.622
317.192
316.698
Mar 2024
316.698
315.791
315.565
Feb 2024
315.565
314.849
314.438
Jan 2024
314.438
313.692
313.209
Dec 2023
313.216
313.020
312.251
Nov 2023
312.251
311.904
311.365
Oct 2023
311.365
311.814
310.661
Sep 2023
310.661
310.836
309.661
Aug 2023
309.661
308.930
308.801
Jul 2023
308.801
308.332
308.309
Jun 2023
308.309
309.029
307.824
May 2023
307.824
307.532
306.489
Apr 2023
306.489
306.209
305.240
Mar 2023
305.240
305.568
304.070
Feb 2023
304.070
304.183
302.702
Jan 2023
302.702
301.737
300.974
Dec 2022
300.974
300.450
300.066
Nov 2022
300.066
300.896
299.471
Oct 2022
299.471
300.085
298.660
Sep 2022
298.660
298.290
296.950
Aug 2022
296.950
296.599
295.275
Jul 2022
295.275
295.665
294.354
Jun 2022
294.354
293.501
292.289
May 2022
292.289
291.186
290.455
Apr 2022
290.455
289.100
288.811
Mar 2022
288.811
289.092
287.878
Feb 2022
287.878
287.628
286.431
Jan 2022
286.431
285.946
284.770
Dec 2021
284.759
284.364
283.201
Nov 2021
283.201
282.836
281.695
Oct 2021
281.695
281.027
280.017
Sep 2021
280.017
279.205
279.338
