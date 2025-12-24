Economic Calendar
United States Private Nonfarm Payrolls
|Medium
|69 K
|67 K
|
52 K
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|69 K
|
69 K
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Private Nonfarm Payrolls show the number of new jobs created in the given month in private companies in all US economy sectors excluding the farm sector. The calculation is based on a survey of approximately 147,000 companies, which provide around 634,000 jobs across the United States.
All sectors of US economy are taken into account, including medical insurance, health care, construction, light and heavy industry, recreation and entertainment, financial services, retailing and wholesaling, mining, transportation and warehousing, information, IT and others.
A change in the private nonfarm payrolls makes a greater contribution to general nonfarm payrolls calculation than government payrolls. That is why this indicator is a better reflection of the labor market state and of the development of the country's economic situation. It has a direct influence on dollar quotes. A higher than expected growth of payrolls is seen as positive for the US dollar.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Private Nonfarm Payrolls" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites