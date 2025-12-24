CalendarSections

United States Private Nonfarm Payrolls

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium 69 K 67 K
52 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
69 K
69 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Private Nonfarm Payrolls show the number of new jobs created in the given month in private companies in all US economy sectors excluding the farm sector. The calculation is based on a survey of approximately 147,000 companies, which provide around 634,000 jobs across the United States.

All sectors of US economy are taken into account, including medical insurance, health care, construction, light and heavy industry, recreation and entertainment, financial services, retailing and wholesaling, mining, transportation and warehousing, information, IT and others.

A change in the private nonfarm payrolls makes a greater contribution to general nonfarm payrolls calculation than government payrolls. That is why this indicator is a better reflection of the labor market state and of the development of the country's economic situation. It has a direct influence on dollar quotes. A higher than expected growth of payrolls is seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Private Nonfarm Payrolls" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
69 K
67 K
52 K
Sep 2025
97 K
98 K
18 K
Aug 2025
38 K
102 K
77 K
Jul 2025
83 K
139 K
3 K
Jun 2025
74 K
88 K
137 K
May 2025
140 K
66 K
146 K
Apr 2025
167 K
147 K
170 K
Mar 2025
209 K
145 K
116 K
Feb 2025
140 K
113 K
81 K
Jan 2025
111 K
215 K
273 K
Dec 2024
223 K
246 K
182 K
Nov 2024
194 K
-14 K
-2 K
Oct 2024
-28 K
162 K
192 K
Sep 2024
223 K
211 K
114 K
Aug 2024
118 K
139 K
74 K
Jul 2024
97 K
175 K
136 K
Jun 2024
136 K
218 K
193 K
May 2024
229 K
175 K
158 K
Apr 2024
167 K
133 K
243 K
Mar 2024
232 K
156 K
207 K
Feb 2024
223 K
222 K
177 K
Jan 2024
317 K
167 K
278 K
Dec 2023
164 K
6 K
136 K
Nov 2023
150 K
-26 K
85 K
Oct 2023
99 K
-13 K
246 K
Sep 2023
263 K
14 K
177 K
Aug 2023
179 K
-5 K
155 K
Jul 2023
172 K
-42 K
128 K
Jun 2023
149 K
0 K
259 K
May 2023
283 K
29 K
253 K
Apr 2023
230 K
-10 K
123 K
Mar 2023
189 K
-29 K
266 K
Feb 2023
265 K
-13 K
386 K
Jan 2023
443 K
-24 K
269 K
Dec 2022
220 K
-8 K
202 K
Nov 2022
221 K
15 K
248 K
Oct 2022
233 K
-3 K
319 K
Sep 2022
288 K
-31 K
275 K
Aug 2022
308 K
-43 K
477 K
Jul 2022
471 K
-8 K
404 K
Jun 2022
381 K
51 K
336 K
May 2022
333 K
8 K
405 K
Apr 2022
406 K
-89 K
424 K
Mar 2022
426 K
-23 K
739 K
Feb 2022
654 K
54 K
448 K
Jan 2022
444 K
-44 K
503 K
Dec 2021
211 K
-84 K
270 K
Nov 2021
235 K
38 K
628 K
Oct 2021
604 K
61 K
365 K
Sep 2021
317 K
-77 K
332 K
12345
