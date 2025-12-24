Private Nonfarm Payrolls show the number of new jobs created in the given month in private companies in all US economy sectors excluding the farm sector. The calculation is based on a survey of approximately 147,000 companies, which provide around 634,000 jobs across the United States.

All sectors of US economy are taken into account, including medical insurance, health care, construction, light and heavy industry, recreation and entertainment, financial services, retailing and wholesaling, mining, transportation and warehousing, information, IT and others.

A change in the private nonfarm payrolls makes a greater contribution to general nonfarm payrolls calculation than government payrolls. That is why this indicator is a better reflection of the labor market state and of the development of the country's economic situation. It has a direct influence on dollar quotes. A higher than expected growth of payrolls is seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values: