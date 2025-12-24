CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Treasury International Capital (TIC) Net Long-Term Transactions

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
United States Department of the Treasury
Sector:
Money
Medium $​17.5 B $​162.2 B
$​173.2 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
$​73.8 B
$​17.5 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

TIC Net Long-Term Transactions provide a sum of gross purchases of US securities by foreign investors minus gross sales of securities by foreigners to US citizens. The US Treasury releases the report monthly as part of Treasury International Capital (TIC) Data.

The report reflects the movement of most types of securities, such as treasuries, corporate shares and bonds.

However, the report cannot be considered complete, as it does not reflect the entire movement of assets. For example, if US securities purchased by a foreign resident are stored on a personal account in a third country, such securities will not be reflected in the report. In addition, foreigners can withhold US dollar and other assets, which are not accounted for in the TIC reports.

Despite the above reservations, the TIC report plays an important role in the economic news background and is closely monitored by investors. Transactions with foreign residents in long-term securities reflect the foreign participation in the US market and vice versa.

An increase in demand for US financial instruments may lead to an increase in the value of the US dollar, since foreign investors are forced to buy American currency for such transactions. Also, data on long-term transactions can affect interest rates. The indicator has the greatest impact on securities markets.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Treasury International Capital (TIC) Net Long-Term Transactions" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
$​17.5 B
$​162.2 B
$​173.2 B
Sep 2025
$​179.8 B
$​108.6 B
$​134.2 B
Jul 2025
$​49.2 B
$​123.1 B
$​151.0 B
Jun 2025
$​150.8 B
$​1.5 B
$​266.8 B
May 2025
$​259.4 B
$​63.1 B
$​-8.2 B
Apr 2025
$​-7.8 B
$​130.0 B
$​162.4 B
Mar 2025
$​161.8 B
$​103.5 B
$​112.9 B
Feb 2025
$​112.0 B
$​106.6 B
$​-42.2 B
Jan 2025
$​72.0 B
$​128.1 B
$​53.2 B
Dec 2024
$​72.0 B
$​110.5 B
$​53.2 B
Nov 2024
$​79.0 B
$​106.2 B
$​159.1 B
Oct 2024
$​152.3 B
$​98.4 B
$​216.1 B
Sep 2024
$​216.1 B
$​50.7 B
$​108.8 B
Aug 2024
$​111.4 B
$​63.8 B
$​137.9 B
Jul 2024
$​135.4 B
$​69.0 B
$​80.5 B
Jun 2024
$​96.1 B
$​-3.7 B
$​-54.1 B
May 2024
$​-54.6 B
$​63.7 B
$​123.3 B
Apr 2024
$​123.1 B
$​77.2 B
$​102.6 B
Mar 2024
$​100.5 B
$​65.1 B
$​62.9 B
Feb 2024
$​71.5 B
$​14.0 B
Jan 2024
$​36.1 B
$​158.6 B
Dec 2023
$​160.2 B
$​99.7 B
Nov 2023
$​126.1 B
$​2.5 B
$​3.3 B
Oct 2023
$​3.3 B
$​104.0 B
$​0.9 B
Sep 2023
$​-1.7 B
$​107.9 B
$​62.2 B
Aug 2023
$​63.5 B
$​109.6 B
$​9.5 B
Jul 2023
$​8.8 B
$​112.2 B
$​186.0 B
Jun 2023
$​195.9 B
$​107.2 B
$​23.6 B
May 2023
$​25.8 B
$​110.2 B
$​127.8 B
Apr 2023
$​127.8 B
$​107.4 B
$​205.6 B
Mar 2023
$​133.3 B
$​104.5 B
$​56.6 B
Feb 2023
$​71.0 B
$​101.9 B
$​31.9 B
Jan 2023
$​31.9 B
$​97.8 B
$​152.8 B
Dec 2022
$​152.8 B
$​97.8 B
$​171.5 B
Nov 2022
$​171.5 B
$​92.7 B
$​67.8 B
Oct 2022
$​67.8 B
$​92.9 B
$​117.7 B
Sep 2022
$​118.0 B
$​90.5 B
$​198.3 B
Aug 2022
$​21.4 B
$​93.3 B
$​121.8 B
Jul 2022
$​121.8 B
$​89.6 B
$​155.3 B
Jun 2022
$​121.8 B
$​88.8 B
$​155.3 B
May 2022
$​155.3 B
$​84.0 B
$​87.2 B
Apr 2022
$​87.7 B
$​84.3 B
$​23.1 B
Mar 2022
$​23.1 B
$​86.6 B
$​141.7 B
Feb 2022
$​141.7 B
$​82.2 B
$​58.8 B
Jan 2022
$​58.8 B
$​81.6 B
$​114.5 B
Dec 2021
$​114.5 B
$​80.3 B
$​137.9 B
Nov 2021
$​137.4 B
$​76.3 B
$​7.1 B
Oct 2021
$​7.1 B
$​77.9 B
$​26.7 B
Sep 2021
$​26.3 B
$​78.3 B
$​79.3 B
Aug 2021
$​79.3 B
$​75.0 B
$​2.0 B
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code