Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of Brazil
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.3%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate 3-months
|5.4%
|Oct 2025
|5.6%
|Monthly
|CPI m/m
|0.18%
|Nov 2025
|0.09%
|Monthly
|BCB Interest Rate Decision
|15.00%
|15.00%
|Trade Balance
|$5.842 B
|Nov 2025
|$6.964 B
|Monthly
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.22 11:00, BRL, FGV Consumer Confidence, Forecast: 8.2, Previous: 1.3
2025.12.22 11:30, BRL, BCB Focus Market Report
2025.12.23 12:00, BRL, Mid-Month CPI m/m, Actual: 0.25%, Forecast: 0.39%, Previous: 0.20%
2025.12.23 12:00, BRL, Mid-Month CPI y/y, Actual: 4.41%, Forecast: 4.64%, Previous: 4.50%
2025.12.24 00:00, BRL, Christmas Eve
2025.12.25 00:00, BRL, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 17:30, BRL, Foreign Exchange Flows
2025.12.29 11:00, BRL, FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m, Forecast: 0.62%, Previous: 0.27%
2025.12.29 11:30, BRL, BCB Focus Market Report
2025.12.29 20:30, BRL, CFTC BRL Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.30 11:00, BRL, BNDES Long Term Interest Rate TJLP, Previous: 9.07%
2025.12.30 12:00, BRL, Unemployment Rate 3-months, Forecast: 5.3%, Previous: 5.4%
2025.12.31 00:00, BRL, New Years’s Eve
2026.01.01 17:30, BRL, Foreign Exchange Flows
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CFTC BRL Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.3%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|1.8%
|3 Q 2025
|2.4%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Unemployment Rate 3-months
|5.4%
|Oct 2025
|5.6%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI m/m
|0.18%
|Nov 2025
|0.09%
|Monthly
|CPI s.a. m/m
|0.12%
|Nov 2025
|0.07%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|4.46%
|Nov 2025
|4.68%
|Monthly
|FGV IGP-DI Inflation Index m/m
|0.01%
|Nov 2025
|-0.03%
|Monthly
|FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m
|0.27%
|Nov 2025
|-0.36%
|Monthly
|FIPE CPI m/m
|0.20%
|Nov 2025
|0.27%
|Monthly
|Mid-Month CPI m/m
|0.25%
|Dec 2025
|0.20%
|Monthly
|Mid-Month CPI y/y
|4.41%
|Dec 2025
|4.50%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|-0.48%
|Oct 2025
|-0.24%
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|-1.82%
|Oct 2025
|-0.39%
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|BCB Bank Lending m/m
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|1.1%
|Monthly
|BCB Interest Rate Decision
|15.00%
|15.00%
|BNDES Long Term Interest Rate TJLP
|9.07%
|4 Q 2025
|8.96%
|Quarterly
|Foreign Direct Investment
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|$10.671 B
|Monthly
|Foreign Exchange Flows
|N/D
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|$-9.774 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|$5.842 B
|Nov 2025
|$6.964 B
|Monthly
|Government
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Net Debt - GDP Ratio
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|64.8%
|Monthly
|Nominal Budget Balance
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|R$-102.185 B
|Monthly
|Primary Budget balance
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|R$-17.452 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|ANFAVEA Auto Production m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|Monthly
|ANFAVEA Auto Sales m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|Monthly
|BCB IBC-Br Economic Activity
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|Monthly
|Industrial Production m/m
|0.1%
|Oct 2025
|-0.4%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|-0.5%
|Oct 2025
|2.0%
|Monthly
|S&P Global Composite PMI
|49.6
|Nov 2025
|48.2
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|48.8
|Nov 2025
|48.2
|Monthly
|S&P Global Services PMI
|50.1
|Nov 2025
|47.7
|Monthly
|Services Volume m/m
|0.3%
|Oct 2025
|0.7%
|Monthly
|Services Volume y/y
|2.2%
|Oct 2025
|4.3%
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|FGV Consumer Confidence
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|1.3
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|0.5%
|Oct 2025
|-0.3%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|1.1%
|Oct 2025
|0.8%
|Monthly