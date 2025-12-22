CalendarSections

Economic Calendar and indicators of Brazil

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.1% 3 Q 2025 0.3% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 3-months 5.4% Oct 2025 5.6% Monthly
CPI m/m 0.18% Nov 2025 0.09% Monthly
BCB Interest Rate Decision 15.00% 15.00%
Trade Balance $​5.842 B Nov 2025 $​6.964 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.22 11:00, BRL, FGV Consumer Confidence, Forecast: 8.2, Previous: 1.3
2025.12.22 11:30, BRL, BCB Focus Market Report
2025.12.23 12:00, BRL, Mid-Month CPI m/m, Actual: 0.25%, Forecast: 0.39%, Previous: 0.20%
2025.12.23 12:00, BRL, Mid-Month CPI y/y, Actual: 4.41%, Forecast: 4.64%, Previous: 4.50%
2025.12.24 00:00, BRL, Christmas Eve
2025.12.25 00:00, BRL, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 17:30, BRL, Foreign Exchange Flows
2025.12.29 11:00, BRL, FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m, Forecast: 0.62%, Previous: 0.27%
2025.12.29 11:30, BRL, BCB Focus Market Report
2025.12.29 20:30, BRL, CFTC BRL Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.30 11:00, BRL, BNDES Long Term Interest Rate TJLP, Previous: 9.07%
2025.12.30 12:00, BRL, Unemployment Rate 3-months, Forecast: 5.3%, Previous: 5.4%
2025.12.31 00:00, BRL, New Years’s Eve
2026.01.01 17:30, BRL, Foreign Exchange Flows

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
CFTC BRL Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.1% 3 Q 2025 0.3% Quarterly
GDP y/y 1.8% 3 Q 2025 2.4% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Unemployment Rate 3-months 5.4% Oct 2025 5.6% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI m/m 0.18% Nov 2025 0.09% Monthly
CPI s.a. m/m 0.12% Nov 2025 0.07% Monthly
CPI y/y 4.46% Nov 2025 4.68% Monthly
FGV IGP-DI Inflation Index m/m 0.01% Nov 2025 -0.03% Monthly
FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m 0.27% Nov 2025 -0.36% Monthly
FIPE CPI m/m 0.20% Nov 2025 0.27% Monthly
Mid-Month CPI m/m 0.25% Dec 2025 0.20% Monthly
Mid-Month CPI y/y 4.41% Dec 2025 4.50% Monthly
PPI m/m -0.48% Oct 2025 -0.24% Monthly
PPI y/y -1.82% Oct 2025 -0.39% Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
BCB Bank Lending m/m N/D Oct 2025 1.1% Monthly
BCB Interest Rate Decision 15.00% 15.00%
BNDES Long Term Interest Rate TJLP 9.07% 4 Q 2025 8.96% Quarterly
Foreign Direct Investment N/D Oct 2025 $​10.671 B Monthly
Foreign Exchange Flows N/D
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account N/D Oct 2025 $​-9.774 B Monthly
Trade Balance $​5.842 B Nov 2025 $​6.964 B Monthly
Government Last Reference Previous Frequency
Net Debt - GDP Ratio N/D Oct 2025 64.8% Monthly
Nominal Budget Balance N/D Oct 2025 R$​-102.185 B Monthly
Primary Budget balance N/D Oct 2025 R$​-17.452 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
ANFAVEA Auto Production m/m N/D Nov 2025 Monthly
ANFAVEA Auto Sales m/m N/D Nov 2025 Monthly
BCB IBC-Br Economic Activity N/D Oct 2025 Monthly
Industrial Production m/m 0.1% Oct 2025 -0.4% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y -0.5% Oct 2025 2.0% Monthly
S&P Global Composite PMI 49.6 Nov 2025 48.2 Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 48.8 Nov 2025 48.2 Monthly
S&P Global Services PMI 50.1 Nov 2025 47.7 Monthly
Services Volume m/m 0.3% Oct 2025 0.7% Monthly
Services Volume y/y 2.2% Oct 2025 4.3% Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
FGV Consumer Confidence N/D Dec 2025 1.3 Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 0.5% Oct 2025 -0.3% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 1.1% Oct 2025 0.8% Monthly