Economic Calendar and indicators for Australia

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q N/D 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 4.3% Nov 2025 4.3% Monthly
CPI y/y N/D 4 Q 2025 3.2% Quarterly
RBA Interest Rate Decision 3.60% 3.60%
Trade Balance $​4.385 B Oct 2025 $​3.707 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, AUD, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, AUD, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 20:30, AUD, CFTC AUD Non-Commercial Net Positions
2026.01.01 00:00, AUD, New Year's Day
2026.01.01 22:00, AUD, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 50.2, Previous: 51.6

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
CFTC AUD Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
Final Consumption Expenditure q/q 0.6% 3 Q 2025 0.9% Quarterly
GDP Chain Price Index q/q -0.5% 3 Q 2025 4.5% Quarterly
GDP q/q N/D 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
GDP y/y -75.0% 3 Q 2025 -70.0% Quarterly
Gross Fixed Capital Formation q/q 3.0% 3 Q 2025 -0.7% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
ANZ Job Advertisements m/m -0.8% Nov 2025 -1.9% Monthly
Employment Change -21.3 K Nov 2025 41.1 K Monthly
Full-Time Employment Change -56.5 K Nov 2025 53.6 K Monthly
Participation Rate 66.7% Nov 2025 66.9% Monthly
Unemployment Rate 4.3% Nov 2025 4.3% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI N/D 4 Q 2025 3.2 Quarterly
CPI q/q N/D 4 Q 2025 1.3% Quarterly
CPI y/y N/D 4 Q 2025 3.2% Quarterly
Export Price Index q/q -0.9% 3 Q 2025 -4.5% Quarterly
Import Price Index q/q -0.4% 3 Q 2025 -0.8% Quarterly
MI Inflation Expectations 4.5% Nov 2025 4.8% Monthly
PPI q/q 1.0% 3 Q 2025 0.7% Quarterly
PPI y/y 3.5% 3 Q 2025 3.4% Quarterly
RBA Index of Commodity Prices y/y -1.7% Nov 2025 -1.3% Monthly
RBA Trimmed Mean CPI q/q N/D 4 Q 2025 1.0% Quarterly
RBA Trimmed Mean CPI y/y N/D 4 Q 2025 3.0% Quarterly
RBA Weighted Median CPI q/q N/D 4 Q 2025 1.0% Quarterly
RBA Weighted Median CPI y/y N/D 4 Q 2025 2.8% Quarterly
Wage Price Index q/q 0.8% 3 Q 2025 0.8% Quarterly
Wage Price Index y/y 3.4% 3 Q 2025 3.4% Quarterly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
RBA Housing Credit m/m 0.6% Nov 2025 0.6% Monthly
RBA Interest Rate Decision 3.60% 3.60%
RBA Private Sector Credit m/m 0.6% Nov 2025 0.7% Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account $​-16.646 B 3 Q 2025 $​-16.153 B Quarterly
Exports m/m 3.4% Oct 2025 7.6% Monthly
Imports m/m 2.0% Oct 2025 1.8% Monthly
Net Exports Contribution -0.1% 3 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
Trade Balance $​4.385 B Oct 2025 $​3.707 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
AIG Construction Index 48.2 Nov 2022 43.3 Monthly
AIG Manufacturing Index 44.7 Nov 2022 49.6 Monthly
AIG Services Index 45.6 Nov 2022 47.7 Monthly
Ai Group Construction Index N/D Nov 2025 -7.1 Monthly
Ai Group Industry Index N/D Nov 2025 -11.2 Monthly
Ai Group Manufacturing Index N/D Nov 2025 -22.0 Monthly
Building Approvals m/m -6.4% Oct 2025 11.1% Monthly
Building Capital Expenditure q/q 2.1% 3 Q 2025 0.3% Quarterly
Business Inventories q/q -0.9% 3 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
Company Gross Operating Profits q/q 0.0% 3 Q 2025 -2.6% Quarterly
Company Profits Before Income Tax q/q 0.4% 3 Q 2025 1.5% Quarterly
Construction Work Done q/q -0.7% 3 Q 2025 2.9% Quarterly
Equipment, Plant and Machinery Capital Expenditure q/q 11.5% 3 Q 2025 0.7% Quarterly
NAB Business Conditions 6 Dec 2024 3 Monthly
NAB Business Confidence -2 Dec 2024 -3 Monthly
NAB Quarterly Business Confidence 2 3 Q 2025 -1 Quarterly
New Motor Vehicle Sales m/m 4.5% Dec 2017 0.2% Monthly
Private House Approvals m/m -2.1% Oct 2025 3.2% Monthly
Private New Capital Expenditure q/q 6.4% 3 Q 2025 0.4% Quarterly
S&P Global Composite PMI 52.6 Nov 2025 52.1 Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 51.6 Nov 2025 49.7 Monthly
S&P Global Services PMI 52.8 Nov 2025 52.5 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Retail Sales m/m 1.2% Jun 2025 0.5% Monthly
Retail Sales q/q 0.3% 2 Q 2025 0.1% Quarterly
Westpac-MI Consumer Sentiment m/m N/D Dec 2025 12.8% Monthly
Housing Last Reference Previous Frequency
HIA New Home Sales 12-months m/m 7.3% Aug 2019 -12.8% Monthly
HIA New Home Sales m/m -69.4% Jan 2021 32.5% Monthly
HPI q/q 4.7% 4 Q 2021 5.0% Quarterly
Home Loans m/m 4.7% Sep 2025 2.2% Monthly
Investment Housing Loans m/m 17.6% Sep 2025 2.6% Monthly