Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators for Australia
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|N/D
|3 Q 2025
|0.6%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.3%
|Nov 2025
|4.3%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|3.2%
|Quarterly
|RBA Interest Rate Decision
|3.60%
|3.60%
|Trade Balance
|$4.385 B
|Oct 2025
|$3.707 B
|Monthly
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, AUD, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, AUD, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 20:30, AUD, CFTC AUD Non-Commercial Net Positions
2026.01.01 00:00, AUD, New Year's Day
2026.01.01 22:00, AUD, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 50.2, Previous: 51.6
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CFTC AUD Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Final Consumption Expenditure q/q
|0.6%
|3 Q 2025
|0.9%
|Quarterly
|GDP Chain Price Index q/q
|-0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|4.5%
|Quarterly
|GDP q/q
|N/D
|3 Q 2025
|0.6%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|-75.0%
|3 Q 2025
|-70.0%
|Quarterly
|Gross Fixed Capital Formation q/q
|3.0%
|3 Q 2025
|-0.7%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|ANZ Job Advertisements m/m
|-0.8%
|Nov 2025
|-1.9%
|Monthly
|Employment Change
|-21.3 K
|Nov 2025
|41.1 K
|Monthly
|Full-Time Employment Change
|-56.5 K
|Nov 2025
|53.6 K
|Monthly
|Participation Rate
|66.7%
|Nov 2025
|66.9%
|Monthly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.3%
|Nov 2025
|4.3%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|3.2
|Quarterly
|CPI q/q
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|1.3%
|Quarterly
|CPI y/y
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|3.2%
|Quarterly
|Export Price Index q/q
|-0.9%
|3 Q 2025
|-4.5%
|Quarterly
|Import Price Index q/q
|-0.4%
|3 Q 2025
|-0.8%
|Quarterly
|MI Inflation Expectations
|4.5%
|Nov 2025
|4.8%
|Monthly
|PPI q/q
|1.0%
|3 Q 2025
|0.7%
|Quarterly
|PPI y/y
|3.5%
|3 Q 2025
|3.4%
|Quarterly
|RBA Index of Commodity Prices y/y
|-1.7%
|Nov 2025
|-1.3%
|Monthly
|RBA Trimmed Mean CPI q/q
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|1.0%
|Quarterly
|RBA Trimmed Mean CPI y/y
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|3.0%
|Quarterly
|RBA Weighted Median CPI q/q
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|1.0%
|Quarterly
|RBA Weighted Median CPI y/y
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|2.8%
|Quarterly
|Wage Price Index q/q
|0.8%
|3 Q 2025
|0.8%
|Quarterly
|Wage Price Index y/y
|3.4%
|3 Q 2025
|3.4%
|Quarterly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|RBA Housing Credit m/m
|0.6%
|Nov 2025
|0.6%
|Monthly
|RBA Interest Rate Decision
|3.60%
|3.60%
|RBA Private Sector Credit m/m
|0.6%
|Nov 2025
|0.7%
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|$-16.646 B
|3 Q 2025
|$-16.153 B
|Quarterly
|Exports m/m
|3.4%
|Oct 2025
|7.6%
|Monthly
|Imports m/m
|2.0%
|Oct 2025
|1.8%
|Monthly
|Net Exports Contribution
|-0.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.1%
|Quarterly
|Trade Balance
|$4.385 B
|Oct 2025
|$3.707 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|AIG Construction Index
|48.2
|Nov 2022
|43.3
|Monthly
|AIG Manufacturing Index
|44.7
|Nov 2022
|49.6
|Monthly
|AIG Services Index
|45.6
|Nov 2022
|47.7
|Monthly
|Ai Group Construction Index
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-7.1
|Monthly
|Ai Group Industry Index
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-11.2
|Monthly
|Ai Group Manufacturing Index
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-22.0
|Monthly
|Building Approvals m/m
|-6.4%
|Oct 2025
|11.1%
|Monthly
|Building Capital Expenditure q/q
|2.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.3%
|Quarterly
|Business Inventories q/q
|-0.9%
|3 Q 2025
|0.1%
|Quarterly
|Company Gross Operating Profits q/q
|0.0%
|3 Q 2025
|-2.6%
|Quarterly
|Company Profits Before Income Tax q/q
|0.4%
|3 Q 2025
|1.5%
|Quarterly
|Construction Work Done q/q
|-0.7%
|3 Q 2025
|2.9%
|Quarterly
|Equipment, Plant and Machinery Capital Expenditure q/q
|11.5%
|3 Q 2025
|0.7%
|Quarterly
|NAB Business Conditions
|6
|Dec 2024
|3
|Monthly
|NAB Business Confidence
|-2
|Dec 2024
|-3
|Monthly
|NAB Quarterly Business Confidence
|2
|3 Q 2025
|-1
|Quarterly
|New Motor Vehicle Sales m/m
|4.5%
|Dec 2017
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Private House Approvals m/m
|-2.1%
|Oct 2025
|3.2%
|Monthly
|Private New Capital Expenditure q/q
|6.4%
|3 Q 2025
|0.4%
|Quarterly
|S&P Global Composite PMI
|52.6
|Nov 2025
|52.1
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|51.6
|Nov 2025
|49.7
|Monthly
|S&P Global Services PMI
|52.8
|Nov 2025
|52.5
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Retail Sales m/m
|1.2%
|Jun 2025
|0.5%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales q/q
|0.3%
|2 Q 2025
|0.1%
|Quarterly
|Westpac-MI Consumer Sentiment m/m
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|12.8%
|Monthly
|Housing
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|HIA New Home Sales 12-months m/m
|7.3%
|Aug 2019
|-12.8%
|Monthly
|HIA New Home Sales m/m
|-69.4%
|Jan 2021
|32.5%
|Monthly
|HPI q/q
|4.7%
|4 Q 2021
|5.0%
|Quarterly
|Home Loans m/m
|4.7%
|Sep 2025
|2.2%
|Monthly
|Investment Housing Loans m/m
|17.6%
|Sep 2025
|2.6%
|Monthly