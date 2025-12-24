The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Distillates Stocks Change Indicator characterizes demand for petroleum products in the United States. This indicator is indirectly related to crude oil consumption. A distillate is one of the fractions produced in conventional distillation operations. Distillates include several types of diesel fuels. Distillate fuel is used for cars, railway locomotives and farm machinery.

The indicator is included in the weekly report of the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy.

EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.

A change in distillate fuel stocks characterizes the intensity of US demand for oil products. Therefore, a weekly growth in stocks indicates a weaker demand.

The seasonal swings of the indicator are high: summer use of distillates as a transportation fuel for agricultural machinery increases the indicator. However, readings have a weak effect on oil prices. Economists analyze them only in conjunction with other oil market indicators of greater significance.

Last values: