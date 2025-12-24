NFIB Small Business Optimism is a composite of 10 seasonally adjusted components, which reflect the economic state of US small businesses. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "NFIB United States Small Business Optimism" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.