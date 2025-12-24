CalendarSections

NFIB United States Small Business Optimism

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
National Federation of Independent Business
Sector:
Business
Low 99.0 97.3
98.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
99.2
99.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
NFIB Small Business Optimism is a composite of 10 seasonally adjusted components, which reflect the economic state of US small businesses. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "NFIB United States Small Business Optimism" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
99.0
97.3
98.2
Oct 2025
98.2
95.7
98.8
Sep 2025
98.8
102.0
100.8
Aug 2025
100.8
109.5
100.3
Jul 2025
100.3
95.0
98.6
Jun 2025
98.6
102.8
98.8
May 2025
98.8
92.9
95.8
Apr 2025
95.8
97.0
97.4
Mar 2025
97.4
99.9
100.7
Feb 2025
100.7
98.8
102.8
Jan 2025
102.8
106.9
105.1
Dec 2024
105.1
104.9
101.7
Nov 2024
101.7
93.7
93.7
Oct 2024
93.7
90.4
91.5
Sep 2024
91.5
91.6
91.2
Aug 2024
91.2
93.6
93.7
Jul 2024
93.7
91.4
91.5
Jun 2024
91.5
90.5
May 2024
90.5
89.7
Apr 2024
89.7
88.5
Mar 2024
88.5
89.4
Feb 2024
89.4
89.9
Jan 2024
89.9
91.9
Dec 2023
91.9
90.6
Nov 2023
90.6
90.7
Oct 2023
90.7
90.8
Sep 2023
90.8
91.3
Aug 2023
91.3
91.9
Jul 2023
91.9
91.0
Jun 2023
91.0
89.4
May 2023
89.4
89.0
Apr 2023
89.0
90.1
Mar 2023
90.1
90.9
Feb 2023
90.9
90.3
Jan 2023
90.3
89.8
Dec 2022
89.8
91.9
Nov 2022
91.9
91.3
Oct 2022
91.3
92.1
Sep 2022
92.1
91.8
Aug 2022
91.8
89.9
Jul 2022
89.9
89.5
Jun 2022
89.5
93.1
May 2022
93.1
93.2
Apr 2022
93.2
93.2
Mar 2022
93.2
95.7
Feb 2022
95.7
97.1
Jan 2022
97.1
98.9
Dec 2021
98.9
98.4
Nov 2021
98.4
98.2
Oct 2021
98.2
99.1
1234
