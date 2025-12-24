CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Pending Home Sales Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
National Association of Realtors
Sector:
Housing
Low 76.3
74.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
76.3
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator of housing sector activity. The calculation includes signed contracts for the sale of existing single-family houses, apartments, condos and cooperatives. A contract takes effect one to two months before the actual sale, therefore the index is usually one to two months ahead of the secondary housing market sales report.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Pending Home Sales Index" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
76.3
74.9
Sep 2025
74.8
74.8
Aug 2025
74.7
71.8
Jul 2025
71.7
72.0
Jun 2025
72.0
72.6
May 2025
72.6
71.3
Apr 2025
71.3
76.1
Mar 2025
76.5
72.1
Feb 2025
72.0
70.6
Jan 2025
70.6
74.0
Dec 2024
74.2
78.5
Nov 2024
79.0
77.3
Oct 2024
77.4
75.9
Sep 2024
75.8
70.6
Aug 2024
70.6
70.2
Jul 2024
70.2
74.3
Jun 2024
74.3
70.9
May 2024
70.8
72.3
Apr 2024
72.3
78.3
Mar 2024
78.2
75.6
Feb 2024
75.6
74.4
Jan 2024
74.3
78.1
Dec 2023
77.3
71.4
Nov 2023
71.6
71.6
Oct 2023
71.4
72.5
Sep 2023
72.6
71.8
Aug 2023
71.8
77.3
Jul 2023
77.6
76.9
Jun 2023
76.8
76.6
May 2023
76.5
78.6
Apr 2023
78.9
78.9
Mar 2023
78.9
83.2
Feb 2023
83.2
82.5
Jan 2023
82.5
76.3
Dec 2022
76.9
75.0
Nov 2022
73.9
77.0
Oct 2022
77.1
80.8
Sep 2022
79.5
88.5
Aug 2022
88.4
90.2
Jul 2022
89.8
90.7
Jun 2022
91.0
99.6
May 2022
99.9
99.2
Apr 2022
99.3
103.3
Mar 2022
103.7
105.0
Feb 2022
104.9
109.4
Jan 2022
109.5
116.1
Dec 2021
117.7
122.3
Nov 2021
122.4
125.2
Oct 2021
125.2
116.5
Sep 2021
116.7
119.4
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code