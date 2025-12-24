Economic Calendar
United States Pending Home Sales Index
|Low
|76.3
|
74.9
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
76.3
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator of housing sector activity. The calculation includes signed contracts for the sale of existing single-family houses, apartments, condos and cooperatives. A contract takes effect one to two months before the actual sale, therefore the index is usually one to two months ahead of the secondary housing market sales report.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Pending Home Sales Index" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites