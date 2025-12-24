Economic Calendar
United States 5-Year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Auction
|Medium
|1.433%
|
1.182%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
1.433%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
5-Year TIPS Auction represents the percentage yield of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities having maturity of five years. The difference between the yield of TIPS and that of standard Treasury bonds is considered as an indication of investor forecast regarding the inflation level.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States 5-Year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Auction" macroeconomic indicator.
