Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Capex Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Sector:
Business
Philadelphia Fed Capex Outlook reflects an estimated change in capital investments in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve zone for the next six months. This region includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The forecast value is calculated based on a survey of leading industrial enterprises in the region. In addition to a general assessment of capital expenditures in the industry, business leaders are polled to assume whether the situation in their companies will improve, worsen or remain unchanged. In particular, respondents assess new orders, shipment, unfilled orders, suppliers' delivery times, inventories, prices paid, prices received, number of employees, average hours worked per week.

The region falling under the responsibility of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank is one of the most economically active regions of the country, that is why its manufacturing capex outlook is often monitored by analysts. The manufacturing sector usually demonstrates a more vivid cyclic nature and reflects current changes earlier than the economy in general. Therefore, expectations of participants of this market serve as a leading indicator of the US economy health.

The index is calculated as a difference between the percentage of positive forecasts and the percentage of negative ones. If the final index value is positive, it means that manufacturers in the region plan to invest capital in production. Readings below zero indicate worsening of business sentiment in the manufacturing segment of the economy.

However, the Philadelphia Fed Capex Outlook rarely causes dollar volatility.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Capex Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
30.3
13.3
26.7
Nov 2025
26.7
12.4
25.2
Oct 2025
25.2
22.0
12.5
Sep 2025
12.5
28.5
38.4
Aug 2025
38.4
22.9
17.1
Jul 2025
17.1
18.7
14.5
Jun 2025
14.5
20.8
27.0
May 2025
27.0
21.1
2.0
Apr 2025
2.0
12.9
13.4
Mar 2025
13.4
16.0
14.0
Feb 2025
14.0
21.2
39.0
Jan 2025
39.0
13.2
22.2
Dec 2024
18.8
27.3
24.9
Nov 2024
24.9
32.9
23.5
Oct 2024
23.5
35.2
25.0
Sep 2024
25.0
18.2
12.0
Aug 2024
12.0
10.5
7.4
Jul 2024
7.4
15.4
12.1
Jun 2024
12.1
17.7
20.1
May 2024
20.1
9.2
20.0
Apr 2024
20.0
9.6
23.6
Mar 2024
23.6
3.1
12.7
Feb 2024
12.7
-2.7
7.5
Jan 2024
7.5
-3.6
-7.5
Dec 2023
-7.5
-3.0
-1.3
Nov 2023
-1.3
1.4
-4.8
Oct 2023
-4.8
1.5
7.5
Sep 2023
7.5
2.1
-4.5
Aug 2023
-4.5
9.2
8.6
Jul 2023
8.6
6.2
9.9
Jun 2023
9.9
-1.4
2.5
May 2023
2.5
2.3
-5.4
Apr 2023
-5.4
8.3
-3.8
Mar 2023
-3.8
13.4
7.5
Feb 2023
7.5
11.9
10.5
Jan 2023
10.5
11.0
16.2
Dec 2022
18.0
7.0
6.4
Nov 2022
6.4
7.5
4.4
Oct 2022
4.4
8.1
4.6
Sep 2022
4.6
9.7
18.0
Aug 2022
18.0
5.9
4.4
Jul 2022
4.4
14.8
11.7
Jun 2022
11.7
19.0
9.6
May 2022
9.6
22.6
19.9
Apr 2022
19.9
23.8
24.8
Mar 2022
24.8
23.4
21.5
Feb 2022
21.5
26.4
26.2
Jan 2022
26.2
28.2
20.0
Dec 2021
20.0
29.6
31.1
Nov 2021
31.1
35.9
32.4
