United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) n.s.a.

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 324.122
324.800
Last release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
324.948
324.122
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Consumer Price Index n.s.a. reflects changes in prices of a basket of consumer goods and services in the specified month compared to the base period, which is set to 1982. The index shows price changes from the perspective of the consumer. The index calculation is not seasonally adjusted, i.e. it does not reflect annual changes occurring approximately at the same time and that are approximately equal in size. Such changes may arise from holidays, weather and production cycles, etc.

Goods and services included in the CPI calculation basket are divided into eight main groups: food and beverages, housing, clothing, transportation, medical care, recreation, education and communications, other goods and services. In turn, these eight groups are divided into more than 200 categories, which include about 80,000 titles. The index calculation does not include income taxes and investment items (stocks, bonds, insurance policies). Unlike the producer price index, prices for imported goods and excise prices are included in calculation.

Prices for goods and services, based on which the index is calculated, are collected from a monthly survey of approximately 23,000 trade and service companies. The sample is revised from time to time. Also, thousands of families across the country are interviewed. Weights of calculation elements are regularly reviewed. The indicator is calculated in comparison with benchmark prices as of 1982.

The CPI calculation takes into account spendings of urban residents, such as specialists, self-employed citizens, unemployed, officials, pensioners. Farmers, rural population, military personnel and individuals in prisons and psychiatric hospitals are not included in calculation.

Not seasonally adjusted CPI is rarely interpreted separately, because high volatility prevents from having an objective picture of price changes. Generally, CPI growth indicates an increase in inflation and is seen as positive for the dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
324.122
324.832
324.800
Sep 2025
324.800
323.976
Aug 2025
323.980
324.132
323.048
Jul 2025
323.048
323.398
322.561
Jun 2025
322.561
321.516
321.465
May 2025
321.465
320.235
320.795
Apr 2025
320.795
320.465
319.799
Mar 2025
319.799
320.070
319.082
Feb 2025
319.082
318.113
317.671
Jan 2025
317.671
316.324
315.605
Dec 2024
315.605
315.827
315.493
Nov 2024
315.493
315.737
315.664
Oct 2024
315.664
315.360
315.301
Sep 2024
315.301
315.277
314.796
Aug 2024
314.796
315.097
314.540
Jul 2024
314.540
314.777
314.175
Jun 2024
314.175
314.445
314.069
May 2024
314.069
314.186
313.548
Apr 2024
313.548
314.340
312.332
Mar 2024
312.332
312.039
310.326
Feb 2024
310.326
307.888
308.417
Jan 2024
308.417
307.211
306.746
Dec 2023
306.746
306.561
307.051
Nov 2023
307.051
307.922
307.671
Oct 2023
307.671
308.895
307.789
Sep 2023
307.789
307.403
307.026
Aug 2023
307.026
307.025
305.691
Jul 2023
305.691
302.912
305.109
Jun 2023
305.109
303.865
304.127
May 2023
304.127
305.705
303.363
Apr 2023
303.363
304.117
301.836
Mar 2023
301.836
300.790
300.840
Feb 2023
300.840
301.446
299.170
Jan 2023
299.170
299.073
296.797
Dec 2022
296.797
297.568
297.711
Nov 2022
297.711
299.204
298.012
Oct 2022
298.012
298.973
296.808
Sep 2022
296.808
296.291
296.171
Aug 2022
296.171
294.596
296.276
Jul 2022
296.276
298.198
296.311
Jun 2022
296.311
294.183
292.296
May 2022
292.296
290.885
289.109
Apr 2022
289.109
289.270
287.504
Mar 2022
287.504
285.198
283.716
Feb 2022
283.716
282.720
281.148
Jan 2022
281.148
278.369
278.802
Dec 2021
278.802
277.659
277.948
Nov 2021
277.948
278.073
276.589
Oct 2021
276.589
275.007
274.310
Sep 2021
274.310
273.240
273.567
1234
